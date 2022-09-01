WEATHER (6:00 AM, Sep 1): Occasional cloudiness, few showers next 24 hrs, developing disturbance likely to affect Dominica on Friday

Entornointeligente.com /

A high pressure system will maintain occasional cloudiness with a few showers across the Lesser Antilles today. A gradual decrease in dust haze concentrations is expected during the next 24 hours.

An area of low pressure located in the Tropical Atlantic continues to show signs of further development. The centre of this system is projected to track over adjacent waters of the northern Leeward Islands, moisture and instability associated with the disturbance is likely to affect Dominica on Friday.

Slight to moderate seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours, with waves peaking to 5.0ft in eastern coastal waters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Dominica News Online

