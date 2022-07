Entornointeligente.com /

A weak tropical wave is expected to result in an increase in moisture levels during the next 24 hours. An increase in cloudiness and a few showers can be expected mainly during the afternoon and overnight.

Moderate seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours, with waves peaking to 7.0ft in eastern coastal waters. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise some caution.

LINK ORIGINAL: Dominica News Online

Entornointeligente.com