WEATHER (6:00 AM, July 29): Tropical wave affecting area: Increased cloudiness, scattered showers, possible thunderstorms by Saturday

A tropical wave is affecting the area. Unstable conditions associated with this wave can be expected to move over the northern portion of the chain during the next 24 hours. Moisture trailing this wave is expected to result in an increase in cloudiness with scattered showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms by Saturday into early Sunday.

Dust haze in varying concentrations will be evident during the next 24 hours. People with respiratory sensitivities should take the necessary precautions to avoid complications.

Slight to moderate seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours, with waves peaking to 7.0ft in eastern coastal waters.

