Wear one of your least expensive shoes – 'Skatta' Burrell tells Sumfest attendees

«Wear one of your least expensive shoes,» cautioned Reggae Sumfest Executive Cordel ‘Skatta’ Burrell as rain accompanied by lightning and thunder pelted Jamaica’s second city Montego Bay earlier today. Burrell was speaking with The Gleaner on the location of Festival night one at the Catherine Hall Entertainment Complex.

Though the city is prone to flooding and remains wet as it draws closer to the start of night one, he was hopeful that the skies would clear and everything would continue as planned.

«Well, a (the rain) God’s richest blessings. Based on the past few weeks, I don’t see the rain as being a problem in terms of stopping the show. It will just provide a few discomforts with the wet areas, which we are trying to fix at the moment. But the clouds are moving fast, and I don’t see any rain clouds beyond all of this right now. So, I don’t anticipate any rain for the rest of the evening,» he expressed confidently.

Burrell and his team implemented measures to mitigate any issues caused by the rain at the venue.

«We have been doing some substantial work on this property. We have some stockpiles that we can draw on if necessary. We just have to give this place some time to clear up, and the people who are working time to leave and so forth, and we’ll take care of the terrain,» he told The Gleaner .

