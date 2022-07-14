Entornointeligente.com /

THE EDITOR, Madam:

History should have taught us by now that sustainable development of Jamaica can only be achieved by all of us collaborating as a people to focus on our development by our own people foremost, and will not be achieved being led by foreign investors.

Our first major foreign investors were the British who colonised us, and with the labour of slaves from Africa, exploited our rich agricultural resources and developed a thriving export of sugar, bananas and other agricultural products. It benefited the owners of the plantations and their masters in Britain, whose wealth was vastly increased while Jamaica and Jamaicans were left in debt.

We live in a global village and there is nothing wrong with foreign investment, but we must favour investment from our own people. Focus on the sustainable development of our own people, rather than put so much hype and attention on foreign investors.

Instead of marching down a path of renewed foreign investment exploiting our natural resources, let us encourage our own people to invest in our own development and utilise our vast resources, such as available via the National Housing Trust, to launch an islandwide slum and squatter settlement upgrading programme.

