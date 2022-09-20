‘We have nothing’: Izium’s trauma after Russian occupation

Entornointeligente.com /

By LORI HIN­NANT and VASIL­ISA STEPA­NENKO

IZ­IUM, Ukraine (AP) — The school was a shat­tered mess. Its six-month life as a Russ­ian base and me­chan­ic shop end­ed in Au­gust with a Ukrain­ian mis­sile strike.

Its years ed­u­cat­ing Iz­ium’s youth were over, but it had one last gift for the res­i­dents who need­ed so much: the wood that made up its lat­tice work, its chalk­boards, its fur­ni­ture and beams.

A hand­ful of el­der­ly res­i­dents — some pre­pared with gloves, stur­dy wo­ven bags, and hand tools — came by Mon­day to sal­vage fire­wood from the rub­ble. It will be months, if not longer, be­fore mean­ing­ful elec­tric­i­ty, gas and run­ning wa­ter are re­stored, and a chill is al­ready set­tling in.

This city in far east­ern Ukraine was among the first tak­en by Russ­ian forces af­ter the war start­ed on Feb. 24, and it be­came a com­mand cen­ter for them. By ear­ly March, Iz­ium was iso­lat­ed — no cell phones, no heat, no pow­er. Res­i­dents didn’t know what was go­ing on in the war, whether their rel­a­tives were alive, whether there was still a Ukraine.

They were lib­er­at­ed in a swift coun­terof­fen­sive on Sept. 10 that swept through the Kharkiv re­gion, and that con­tin­ues in the south, near Kher­son. But res­i­dents are still emerg­ing from the con­fu­sion and trau­ma of their oc­cu­pa­tion, the bru­tal­i­ty of which gained world­wide at­ten­tion last week af­ter the dis­cov­ery of one of the war’s largest mass grave sites.

«We have noth­ing. We are tak­ing wood to heat wa­ter for tea and to make por­ridge. Look at my hands! I’m 75 years old and this woman is even old­er than me. We are afraid of win­ter,» said Olek­san­dra Ly­senko, stand­ing in a pile of bricks. «My grand­chil­dren went to this school and I am loot­ing it.»

A man near­by loaded the bat­tered hood of a car on­to his bi­cy­cle. He planned to use the part, which was spray-paint­ed with the let­ter Z that has come to sym­bol­ize the Russ­ian army, to cov­er an open win­dow frame.

When the war be­gan near­ly sev­en months ago, about half of Iz­ium’s rough­ly 40,000 res­i­dents fled, some of them in­to Rus­sia it­self. The rest hun­kered down in base­ments or be­hind the thick­est walls they could find. Russ­ian sol­diers hand­ed out some food but rarely enough.

Those with bat­tery-pow­ered ra­dios dis­cov­ered that the on­ly sig­nal was a Russ­ian pro­pa­gan­da sta­tion, feed­ing them lies about which Ukrain­i­nan cities had fall­en, how their gov­ern­ment had aban­doned them, and how they would be put on tri­al as col­lab­o­ra­tors if ever the Ukrain­ian army re­turned.

So swift was the coun­terof­fen­sive that the Rus­sians aban­doned their mu­ni­tions and their ar­mored ve­hi­cles, some­times re­sort­ing to steal­ing clothes and cars from res­i­dents to es­cape un­de­tect­ed. It was Rus­sia’s biggest mil­i­tary de­feat since the with­draw­al of its troops from ar­eas near Kyiv more than five months ago.

Ukrain­ian sol­diers have be­gun to col­lect brass but­tons yanked in haste from an of­fi­cer’s uni­form, or patch­es em­bla­zoned with the Russ­ian flag. They are al­so col­lect­ing Russ­ian mu­ni­tions, which fit nice­ly in­to Ukrain­ian weapons, and are re­pur­pos­ing the aban­doned ve­hi­cles that haven’t rust­ed in­to use­less­ness.

The Russ­ian oc­cu­piers scat­tered count­less mines, which Ukrain­ian sol­diers are painstak­ing­ly det­o­nat­ing one at a time. Every few min­utes on Mon­day, un­til sun­down, their enor­mous con­trolled ex­plo­sions shook Iz­ium, which is about a two-hour dri­ve from Ukraine’s sec­ond-largest city of Kharkiv down straight rur­al high­ways.

It may as well have been an­oth­er world.

«Is Kharkiv still Ukraine?» one woman hes­i­tant­ly asked a vis­i­tor in the first few days af­ter Iz­ium was freed.

There is now a ten­u­ous cell sig­nal — just enough to send texts or make a phone call, for those who have a way to charge their phones.

But on Mon­day morn­ing ex­pec­ta­tions were run­ning high for a more ba­sic form of com­mu­ni­ca­tion. By the time the mail truck pulled in­to the park­ing lot of a closed mar­ket, more than a hun­dred peo­ple were milling around, wait­ing for the first postal de­liv­ery since Feb­ru­ary.

«I am hap­py that the mail is work­ing. It means that life is get­ting bet­ter. We will live and hope for the best,» said 69-year-old Volodymyr Olyzarenko. He al­ready knew what the box sent by his adult chil­dren con­tained: warm clothes for his broth­er.

But there will be hard days to come.

A site that Pres­i­dent Volodymyr Ze­len­skyy said con­tains more than 440 graves was dis­cov­ered last week in a for­est on the north­ern out­skirts of town, and in­ves­ti­ga­tors are ex­hum­ing the bod­ies to start the grim job of iden­ti­fi­ca­tion. Russ­ian of­fi­cials have dis­tanced them­selves from re­spon­si­bil­i­ty for the site.

On the south­ern out­skirts, where the fiercest bat­tles raged, the en­tire vil­lage of Kamyan­ka is a haz­ard of ex­plo­sives. On­ly 10 peo­ple re­main of the 1,200 who lived there.

Al­most every yard is scat­tered with bombs and bul­lets. A Russ­ian rock­et launch­er is rust­ing away in some­one’s dri­ve­way, the weath­er just be­gin­ning to take its toll on the white Z. And as the sun sets, the on­ly sound is the bark­ing of dogs aban­doned by their own­ers.

Na­talya Zdorovets, the ma­tri­arch of a fam­i­ly of five that ac­counts for half the vil­lage pop­u­la­tion, said they stayed be­cause it was home. They lost their con­nec­tion to the out­side world on March 5.

«We were in a vac­u­um. We were cut off from all the world. We didn’t know what hap­pened. We didn’t even know what was hap­pen­ing in the neigh­bor­ing street be­cause we lived on­ly here,» she said, ges­tur­ing to a yard filled with ducks, chick­ens, cats and dogs.

Around 2,000 Russ­ian sol­diers set­tled in the homes va­cat­ed by ter­ri­fied res­i­dents. Then sud­den­ly, a lit­tle over a week ago, the vil­lage fell silent. The fam­i­ly had no idea why un­til the Ukrain­ian sol­diers ar­rived.

«We cried and laughed at the same time,» Zdorovets said. «We weren’t pre­pared to see them. We hadn’t heard the news.»

