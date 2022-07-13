‘We came under a lot of pressure’

Entornointeligente.com /

JAMAICA CAPTAIN Khadija Shaw left another ode to team spirit with the media after the Reggae Girlz successfully navigated their second straight World Cup qualification campaign.

Shaw, speaking after the Reggae Girlz thumped Haiti 4-0 on their way to six points from Group A of the Concacaf Women’s Championship and a place in the semi-final of the competition, pointed to overcoming tough situations.

The Reggae Girlz went to Monterrey, Mexico, for the competition woefully short of practice and with a new coach after controversy saw to the short stint of Vin Blaine.

Blaine had successfully taken the Reggae Girlz through qualification for the championships, going unbeaten over the course of four games but all was not well.

Shaw, and the majority of the squad asked for the coach to be removed on the grounds of falling short in a number of competencies.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com