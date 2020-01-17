We are investing to build the solar agriculture market: Saravanan Paneer Selvam, Grundfos India

Entornointeligente.com /

Grundfos India , the local subisidary of Danish $3.9 billion pump manufacturer Grundfos , is bullish on India growth strategy. That means leveraging the government’s focus on renewable energy and invest in building the solar agriculture market in India. The year 2020 would also see the company strengthen its digitization initiative, Saravanan Paneer Selvam , General Manager, Grundfos India told ETEnergyworld in an exclusive interview. Edited excerpts.. What are the top three priorities on your agenda under the new role as General Manager of Grundfos India? The sustainability agenda is a priority for the group itself. We at Grundfos India would like to be a significant player in the Solar Agriculture market in the country in the coming years. Positioning the product and ensuring that the farmers get their maximum amount of water per watt is the top priority. The next one will be to contribute effectively to the nation’s initiative of energy conservation through our technologies and products like IE5 range of motors which perform at best efficiencies in part loads too. These motors allow us to save almost 40% of energy and hence money for the customers. The third priority is to focus on improving our network and foot print in India and the neighbouring countries for which we are responsible like Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Maldives. We will also focus on Tier 2 and 3 cities in the coming years. Can you brief us on Grundfos’ overall portfolio in terms of business segments, both globally and in India? Grundfos is present in advanced pump solutions and water technology with annual production of 17 million pumps. The company contributes to the UN’s SDG 6 and 13 goals through water solutions that improve quality of life. Our solutions help customers move water to where it is supposed to go, in an energy efficient manner. Grundfos pumps help bring drinking water to remote villages and the highest skyscrapers, treating wastewater and heating or cooling the world. Our applications can be broadly classified into buildings, water utility and industrial processes. Grundfos pumps are used in homes for reliable water supply, heating and cooling, and wastewater treatment. We have augmented applications for the commercial sector to create smart buildings. Grundfos solutions are used in cement, textile, paper, automotive, mining and manufacturing industries. Grundfos India is a 100 per cent subsidiary of the Denmark-based global company. The company has leveraged its global competencies to meet the requirements of Indian customers. While Grundfos has been improving water connectivity and usage in smart cities, India’s disturbing water crisis is the primary focus. What is the current focus of India business for Grundfos? What makes India an important market or manufacturing base for Grundfos? Pumps are present in every stage of the water lifecycle. Considering the rate of depletion of this resource, it is critical to ensure that these pumps are optimized and efficient. We have solutions that specifically cater to the unique water challenges in the country. India is one of the top 15 markets for Grundfos globally, and we are consistently working on increasing our presence and network in the country. To provide our customers with energy efficient solutions, we have been promoting the benefits of our digital solutions as we believe that digitization and e-pumps are integral for us to be prepared for the next generation of pump solutions. They can help analyze water consumption to understand patterns and optimize usage. We expect these plans to be further strengthened in 2020. In India, the focus has been on improving water connectivity and usage in smart cities. In light of the growing water crisis, sustainable ground and surface water solutions have been front-runners in terms of sales. The company has been growing its solar solutions to further reduce dependencies on depleting, traditional resources. There is an energy transition currently underway in India with increased focus on renewable energy, storage, micro grids and electric vehicles etc. What does this transition mean for Grundfos operations? In November, PM Narendra Modi set an ambitious target for the country stating that India will reach a renewable energy capacity of 450 GW by 2022. This is a testament of the country’s increased focus and investments in the renewable sector as the initial target was just 175 GW. The role of pumps in the fight against climate change can be linked directly to energy and water conservation. Pumps account for 10 per cent of the world’s total electrical energy consumption and up to 90 per cent of them are inefficient. And, as water is required to produce energy, it stands to reason that if every inefficient pump was switched to an energy efficient pump, the world could save around 4 per cent of its electrical energy consumption and an amazing 2 billion cubic metre of fresh water. Grundfos’ focus is on making our solutions energy efficient. India’s rejuvenated focus on renewable energy is expected to further this vision and help us further our pump innovations in this space. We hope that policies and regulations will also be aligned by the government to improve large scale adoption of renewable and energy efficient solutions. What is the overall size of the pumps business in India and what part of it is captured by Grundfos? The pump industry in India is complex with a lot of large and small players both in the organized and unorganized sectors. Overall, the pump industry’s size is between Rs 10,000 crore and Rs 11,000 crore, with Grundfos holding approximately 5 per cent of the total market share. Here, we are discussing centrifugal pumps market only. These pumps are used in municipal water supply, waste water handling, industrial purposes and in commercial buildings like hotels, office complexes etc. apart from the small ones used in the domestic sector. What is the company’s long-term investment plan in India – new manufacturing facilities, local acquisitions, human capital etc.? The group is planning to invest in India in phases mainly to build the solar market to address the sustainability goal of the organization. The investment started in 2019 and will continue for few more years to come and is to the tune of Rs 100-125 crores in total. The current two manufacturing units will be loaded first, and we have enough capacity for few more years to come beyond which we can look at more facilities based on the needs. We are not looking at any acquisitions at this point of time, but everything depends on the future need. 