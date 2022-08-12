We are in this together

Entornointeligente.com /

To­geth­er we as­pire, to­geth­er we achieve.

This is an ap­pro­pri­ate time to re­flect on the Na­tion­al Mot­to and how it should in­spire all of us who are part of this uni­tary state of Trinidad and To­ba­go to al­ways be and do our best—as one na­tion.

This is im­por­tant con­sid­er­ing re­cent pos­tur­ing by the Far­ley Au­gus­tine-led To­ba­go House of As­sem­bly (THA), as it pre­pares to host the is­land’s first-ever Car­ni­val from Oc­to­ber 28-30.

The THA seems de­ter­mined to keep Trinidad com­plete­ly out of prepa­ra­tions for the in­au­gur­al fes­ti­val to the ex­clu­sion of even the Na­tion­al Car­ni­val Com­mis­sion (NCC), the agency with the man­date to en­sure the sus­tain­able de­vel­op­ment of that in­dus­try.

Ear­li­er this week, chair­man Win­ston «Gyp­sy» Pe­ters ex­pressed dis­ap­point­ment that since an ini­tial meet­ing in May, the NCC has been kept in the dark about the up­com­ing fes­ti­val. So far, nei­ther Au­gus­tine, Di­vi­sion of Tourism, Cul­ture, An­tiq­ui­ties and Trans­porta­tion Sec­re­tary Tashia Bur­ris, nor her As­sis­tant Sec­re­tary Megan Mor­ri­son, have re­spond­ed to the NCC’s of­fer of sup­port.

Last week, Pan Trin­ba­go pres­i­dent Bev­er­ley Ram­sey-Moore, a To­bag­on­ian, ex­pressed con­cern about the lack of in­for­ma­tion, «in­co­her­ent plan­ning and hap­haz­ard strate­gic di­rec­tion of the car­ni­val plan­ning com­mit­tee with on­ly two months re­main­ing» be­fore the event. Ram­sey-Moore’s con­cerns have re­port­ed­ly since been ad­dressed in a meet­ing with Sec­re­tary Bur­ris this week on the steel­pan as­pect of the ac­tiv­i­ties.

Still, Ms Ram­sey-Moore, leader of one of the three Car­ni­val in­ter­est groups, is not the on­ly per­son to ques­tion the lack of in­for­ma­tion about mar­ket­ing and plan­ning for the up­com­ing fes­ti­val. Stake­hold­ers on both is­lands have been ex­press­ing dis­qui­et at the pauci­ty of in­for­ma­tion from the THA and its Car­ni­val com­mit­tee

To be clear, the THA is well with­in its right to or­gan­ise the event on its own, as pol­i­cy and plan­ning de­ci­sions for the fes­ti­val are en­tire­ly with­in its re­mit.

Chief Sec­re­tary Au­gus­tine made his po­si­tion clear at a me­dia brief­ing yes­ter­day, in­sist­ing To­ba­go has been host­ing fes­ti­vals much longer than many oth­er ter­ri­to­ries in the Caribbean. How­ev­er, there seems to be a per­cep­tion held by him and oth­er THA mem­bers that Trinidad wants to com­plete­ly con­trol the event.

It would be un­for­tu­nate if these and oth­er de­ci­sions about To­ba­go Car­ni­val were mo­ti­vat­ed by pol­i­tics.

That mis­guid­ed be­lief that Trinidad wants to take over To­ba­go Car­ni­val could be the rea­son the THA com­plete­ly by­passed Trinidad and en­gaged Grena­da for tech­ni­cal and pro­mo­tion­al as­sis­tance and even sent a ten-mem­ber con­tin­gent to that is­land’s Spice­mas to pro­mote their up­com­ing Car­ni­val and or­gan­ise a fer­ry char­ter from Grena­da for the fes­ti­val.

How­ev­er, it may have elud­ed all con­cerned at the Di­vi­sion of Tourism, Cul­ture, An­tiq­ui­ties and Trans­porta­tion that Spice­mas, like every oth­er West In­di­an-style fes­ti­val around the world, is a spin-off from the moth­er of all such car­ni­vals, T&T Car­ni­val.

In­stead of this di­vi­sive stance, the THA should ful­ly em­brace the op­por­tu­ni­ty to present a Car­ni­val that is dis­tinct­ly and unique­ly To­bag­on­ian.

That is an ob­jec­tive that can be achieved if the THA does not re­ject the ex­pe­ri­ence and ex­per­tise be­ing of­fered in good faith by the NCC and oth­er Trinidad-based in­dus­try stake­hold­ers. We are af­ter all two is­lands, one na­tion, com­plete­ly in­vest­ed in the suc­cess of all our cul­tur­al prod­ucts.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com