WCMF contributed 65% total arrival for past three years of hosting

Jeff Joseph & the Grammacks New Generation performing on night 1 of the WCMF

The annual hosting of the World Creole Music Festival for the last three years has contributed to a massive 65% total arrival in the month of October.

These statistics were reported by the Destination Marketing Manager, Kimberly King.

The festival was previously hosted in 2019, 2018, and 2016.

