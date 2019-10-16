Waves of departures have slowed Chip Kelly’s rebuild at UCLA

Entornointeligente.com /

Some wanted to go elsewhere. Others quit football. A handful headed for the NFL. One moved closer to home. Another was dismissed from the team.

All had something in common: They were no longer playing for UCLA under coach Chip Kelly.

Sixty-three players who had eligibility remaining have departed since Kelly’s arrival in November 2017, complicating his rebuilding efforts and putting the Bruins at risk of possible penalties because of low Academic Progress Rate scores.

Receiver Theo Howard became the latest defector last week, announcing that he was headed for the transfer portal to better position himself for the NFL draft after sitting out most of this season because of hand injuries.

Advertisement “Some team is getting a special person, family and player,” tweeted Jim Mora, who recruited and coached Howard for two seasons as Kelly’s predecessor. “I’m sad to see yet another top player we recruited leave such a great University.”

Kelly blamed the high number of departures on the quick-fix availability of the transfer portal, allowing those who weren’t playing an easy way out, but significantly more players have left his program than other Pac-12 Conference teams that hired coaches at the same time.

Arizona, Arizona State and Oregon State each have had about 30 players leave since they made coaching changes before the 2018 season, according to reporters who cover those teams.

“I mean, if we’re talking about numbers here,” said former UCLA offensive lineman Josh Wariboko-Alali, who left after the 2018 season, “you could say, yeah, this is definitely scary to see.”

Advertisement Tracy Pierson, who has covered UCLA football for Bruin Report Online since 1999, dubbed UCLA’s exodus ” The Chip Kelly Purge ” and said there was no comparable flight of players under previous coaches Bob Toledo, Karl Dorrell, Rick Neuheisel or Mora.

“No new coach transition comes close,” Pierson said.

UCLA Sports UCLA boosts 2020 recruiting class with three junior college players UCLA Sports UCLA boosts 2020 recruiting class with three junior college players Rachaad White, a top running back from Mt. San Antonio College, is the third junior college player to join the Bruins’ 2020 recruiting class. The Bruins (1-5 overall, 1-2 Pac-12), who face Stanford (3-3, 2-2) on Thursday night at Stanford Stadium, might not be struggling so mightily for a second consecutive season had Kelly not lost the equivalent of half a roster.

Nine of the departees are playing for other Football Bowl Subdivision schools this season and a handful of others, including former five-star high school prospects Jaelan Phillips and Mique Juarez, intend to do so in 2020 after UCLA declared them medically unfit to play because of injuries.

That manpower could have helped UCLA, particularly on a defense that ranks as one of the worst in the nation. Converted running back Brandon Stephens is starring at cornerback for nationally ranked Southern Methodist, Brandon Burton is starting at safety for New Mexico and defensive back Will Lockett has 6½ tackles for loss at Sam Houston State.

Meanwhile, Kelly is scrambling just to fill out a depth chart.

“Your numbers are down, and you’ve got to try to replace them. … It’s just part of the process now and it’s kind of the landscape of what college football is all about right now,” Kelly said.

Advertisement The defections are a big reason Kelly has relied on so many underclassmen. Thirty of the 51 Bruins who played against Oregon State this month were freshmen and sophomores, and UCLA’s roster comprises 52.5% freshmen, tying it with Virginia Tech for the second-highest percentage in the nation behind Oklahoma State’s 57.1%.

The Bruins are the only one of those teams with a losing record. Virginia Tech and Oklahoma State are 4-2, with the Cowboys posting a 52-36 victory over the same Oregon State team that defeated UCLA 48-31 at the Rose Bowl.

Kelly said his most recent freshman class of 43 players included 23 walk-ons because each class is capped at 25 scholarship players, preventing him from replacing everyone who left. The Bruins also added two graduate transfers and four junior college players.

“You could have 35 scholarships available but you can only replace 25, so you’re down,” Kelly said. “So I think we were at 76 [scholarship players] to start the season this year, so we’re down nine scholarship players that other people in our league have. … You can’t replace them in one class, you have to take it over time.”

UCLA Sports UCLA’s players know something Chip Kelly doesn’t when it comes to Stanford UCLA Sports UCLA’s players know something Chip Kelly doesn’t when it comes to Stanford UCLA coach Chip Kelly says he hasn’t been paying attention to how Stanford has dominated the Bruins in recent years, but his players know the score. The players who left UCLA each had their own stories but most fit into a few categories. A large chunk, as Kelly noted, wanted more playing time. Five departed early for the NFL. A handful had to medically retire, though some who were barred from playing at UCLA have found other schools willing to clear them.

Receiver Damian Alloway departed because of a confluence of factors, including family issues and falling lower on the depth chart than expected given he felt he was on the verge of a breakout season. He caught a 58-yard pass in the 2018 spring game but found himself playing for Mt. San Antonio College that fall after realizing he probably wouldn’t be in a position to make those kinds of highlights for the Bruins in games that counted.

Alloway returned to UCLA as a student and is working toward a degree he hopes to obtain in May, allowing him to spend his final two years of eligibility elsewhere as a graduate transfer. He thanked Kelly for helping prepare him to thrive at another school but said he wasn’t surprised the coach’s business-like approach has led to a wave of departures.

Advertisement “I would say it kind of made it hard to play football for him for some of those guys, you know what I’m saying?” Alloway said. “Football is already a mentally draining sport in every other way and then his kind of formula could take some guys over the edge.”

How so?

“It’s not a secret that coach Kelly has his rules and morals and stuff, and if you kind of don’t fit that or you don’t agree with that, then he’s on like a no-tolerance policy, like you can leave,” Alloway said. “He’s not making anybody stay there; a lot of guys choose to leave, but he has a really strict thing going on over there and I respect him a lot. Hopefully it wins him some games; it hasn’t really yet.

UCLA’s lack of success under Kelly, who is 4-14 in his first 1½ seasons, was another factor cited by those who have left.

“I wanted to get an experience of winning championships and a championship culture,” said Wariboko-Alali, who intends to use his final season of eligibility in 2020 at another school as a graduate transfer. “I just want to contribute to and play at an elite level at my next school.”

Sign up for our free sports newsletter >>

The departures have left UCLA in a bind beyond wins and losses. The Bruins could be on the verge of potential penalties as the result of low APR scores stemming in part from heavy roster turnover. Players who leave the school in bad academic standing cost it points in the APR, which is widely used as a gauge of academic success.

UCLA’s multiyear APR score of 948 released in May was the lowest in the Pac-12, largely because of the 881 the team achieved in 2017-18 during Kelly’s first year on campus. Should UCLA’s four-year number fall below 930 next spring, the Bruins could be subject to a loss of scholarships, reduction in practice time or a postseason bowl ban.

Kelly put the onus on players to realize they needed to maintain acceptable grades regardless of whether they intended to leave.

“One of the things that the student-athlete has to understand is that to transfer you have to be in good academic standing too,” Kelly said, “so you can’t be on academic probation at one university and be able to transfer and play for another university. So it’s in their best interest if they’re looking to play somewhere else that they’re in pretty good shape academically so that their options are open.”

As scores of former UCLA players can attest, their options are open.

LINK ORIGINAL: Latimes

Entornointeligente.com