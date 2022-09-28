Water woes plague St Thomas communities

Entornointeligente.com /

THE LACK of a consistent water supply in the homes of residents in the Needham Pen district in St Thomas has heightened their discontent with the plethora of issues confronting the rural community.

Locals explained that the water flow to their households have been inconsistent over many years.

The community of predominately farmers complained that without rainfall they would have no water for their crops.

Leonie Frankson said water has come from the taps only once over the period of a year.

«It’s really bad because since this week, I called the water commission and I am not getting through to nobody. Phone is not answered, so I have to be going [through] other means in order to get to them,» she said.

