The Wa­ter and Sew­er­age Au­thor­i­ty (the Au­thor­i­ty) is ad­vis­ing cus­tomers in parts of Diego Mar­tin, whose sup­ply was af­fect­ed by a rup­tured 21″ di­am­e­ter pipeline, at the cor­ner of Mer­cer Road and the Diego Mar­tin Main Road that, re­pairs were com­plet­ed on Fri­day 16th Sep­tem­ber 2022 and the sup­ply re­opened.

Ac­cord­ing to this press re­lease, cus­tomers in all af­fect­ed ar­eas are ex­pect­ed to have their sup­ply re­stored over the com­ing 24 hours.

