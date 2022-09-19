Water supply restored to part of South-West

The Water and Sewerage Authority is advising customers that the electrical problems at the South Oropouche Booster Station have been rectified and the facility has returned to full operation. Details follow in this press release…
The Water and Sewerage Authority (the Authority) advises customers in parts of South West Trinidad, who are currently experiencing an interruption in their supply that this is as a result of electrical problems at the South Oropouche Booster Station over the period September 17th – 18th, 2022.
The issues have been rectified and the facility has returned to full operation.
The affected areas will be supplied as follows:
A limited truck borne supply will be available upon request. This can be requested through the following self-service options:
Use of the mobile WASA Services App which can be downloaded for Android mobile customers from the Play Store or iPhone mobile customers from the Apple store; or using the Customer Portal available on the Authority’s website: www.wasa.gov.tt.
Alternatively, customers requiring direct assistance to request a truck borne delivery or further information can contact WASA’s Customer Call Centre toll free at 800-4420/26.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian