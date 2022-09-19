Water supply restored to part of South-West

Entornointeligente.com /

The Wa­ter and Sew­er­age Au­thor­i­ty is ad­vis­ing cus­tomers that the elec­tri­cal prob­lems at the South Oropouche Boost­er Sta­tion have been rec­ti­fied and the fa­cil­i­ty has re­turned to full op­er­a­tion. De­tails fol­low in this press re­lease…

The Wa­ter and Sew­er­age Au­thor­i­ty (the Au­thor­i­ty) ad­vis­es cus­tomers in parts of South West Trinidad, who are cur­rent­ly ex­pe­ri­enc­ing an in­ter­rup­tion in their sup­ply that this is as a re­sult of elec­tri­cal prob­lems at the South Oropouche Boost­er Sta­tion over the pe­ri­od Sep­tem­ber 17th – 18th, 2022.

The is­sues have been rec­ti­fied and the fa­cil­i­ty has re­turned to full op­er­a­tion.

The af­fect­ed ar­eas will be sup­plied as fol­lows:

A lim­it­ed truck borne sup­ply will be avail­able up­on re­quest. This can be re­quest­ed through the fol­low­ing self-ser­vice op­tions:

Use of the mo­bile WASA Ser­vices App which can be down­loaded for An­droid mo­bile cus­tomers from the Play Store or iPhone mo­bile cus­tomers from the Ap­ple store; or us­ing the Cus­tomer Por­tal avail­able on the Au­thor­i­ty’s web­site: www.wasa.gov.tt.

Al­ter­na­tive­ly, cus­tomers re­quir­ing di­rect as­sis­tance to re­quest a truck borne de­liv­ery or fur­ther in­for­ma­tion can con­tact WASA’s Cus­tomer Call Cen­tre toll free at 800-4420/26.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

