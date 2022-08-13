Water supply disruption in parts of Point Fortin and La Brea

Entornointeligente.com /

There will be a dis­rup­tion in wa­ter sup­ply in parts of Point Fortin and La Brea be­tween the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to­mor­row. Ac­cord­ing to a press re­lease from WASA, this is to fa­cil­i­tate planned main­te­nance work by the Trinidad and To­ba­go Elec­tric­i­ty Com­mis­sion (T&TEC) at the Point Fortin De­sali­na­tion Plant.

Ar­eas af­fect­ed in­clude Point Fortin prop­er, parts of Techi­er, Vance Riv­er, Mer­ri­mac, Ves­signy, TGU, La Brea (up to the Pitch Lake), Par­ry­lands, Cochrane, Ma­haica, Lot 10, Cochrane, Sa­van­nah, Har­ri­man Park, Clifton Hill, and Reser­voir Hill.

The Au­thor­i­ty apol­o­gis­es for the in­con­ve­nience and thanks cus­tomers for their pa­tience and un­der­stand­ing.

