Water supply disruption in parts of Point Fortin and La Brea

There will be a disruption in water supply in parts of Point Fortin and La Brea between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. tomorrow. According to a press release from WASA, this is to facilitate planned maintenance work by the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) at the Point Fortin Desalination Plant.
Areas affected include Point Fortin proper, parts of Techier, Vance River, Merrimac, Vessigny, TGU, La Brea (up to the Pitch Lake), Parrylands, Cochrane, Mahaica, Lot 10, Cochrane, Savannah, Harriman Park, Clifton Hill, and Reservoir Hill.
The Authority apologises for the inconvenience and thanks customers for their patience and understanding.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian