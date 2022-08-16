Water supply disruption in parts of Moruga

There will be an interruption in water supply tomorrow for customers in Moruga between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. According to a press release from WASA, this has become necessary to facilitate emergency pipeline repair works at LP 333 Moruga Road.
Areas affected include Penal Rock Road, Edward Trace, Basseterre, Rock River, Gran Chemin, La Ruffin, L’Anse Mitan, La Lune and Marac. Customers are further advised that it may take up to 48-72 hours for the supply to be restored to some affected areas following the completion of repairs.
