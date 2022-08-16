Water supply disruption in parts of Moruga

Entornointeligente.com /

There will be an in­ter­rup­tion in wa­ter sup­ply to­mor­row for cus­tomers in Moru­ga be­tween 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. Ac­cord­ing to a press re­lease from WASA, this has be­come nec­es­sary to fa­cil­i­tate emer­gency pipeline re­pair works at LP 333 Moru­ga Road.

Ar­eas af­fect­ed in­clude Pe­nal Rock Road, Ed­ward Trace, Bas­seterre, Rock Riv­er, Gran Chemin, La Ruf­fin, L’Anse Mi­tan, La Lune and Marac. Cus­tomers are fur­ther ad­vised that it may take up to 48-72 hours for the sup­ply to be re­stored to some af­fect­ed ar­eas fol­low­ing the com­ple­tion of re­pairs.

