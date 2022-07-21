Water supply disruption in North West Trinidad

Entornointeligente.com /

Cus­tomers in North West Trinidad served by the El So­cor­ro Boost­er Sta­tion are cur­rent­ly ex­pe­ri­enc­ing low wa­ter pres­sures or in some cas­es no wa­ter be­cause of me­chan­i­cal prob­lems af­fect­ing one of the pumps at the fa­cil­i­ty.

Ac­cord­ing to a press re­lease from WASA, Emer­gency re­pair works cur­rent­ly un­der­way are ex­pect­ed to be com­plet­ed by 8:00 p.m. on Ju­ly 22nd.

Af­fect­ed ar­eas in­clude Port of Spain, Laven­tille, Long Cir­cu­lar Road, Dibe, Dun­don­ald Hill, Wood­brook, St. James, Co­corite, Bel­mont, Cas­cade and St. Ann’s.

