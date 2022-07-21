Water supply disruption in North West Trinidad

Customers in North West Trinidad served by the El Socorro Booster Station are currently experiencing low water pressures or in some cases no water because of mechanical problems affecting one of the pumps at the facility.
According to a press release from WASA, Emergency repair works currently underway are expected to be completed by 8:00 p.m. on July 22nd.
Affected areas include Port of Spain, Laventille, Long Circular Road, Dibe, Dundonald Hill, Woodbrook, St. James, Cocorite, Belmont, Cascade and St. Ann’s.
