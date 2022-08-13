Water supply  disruption for customers served by the Valsayn B Booster Station 

Entornointeligente.com /

There will be an in­ter­rup­tion in wa­ter sup­ply for cus­tomers served by the Val­sayn B Boost­er Sta­tion on Au­gust 15th be­tween the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Ac­cord­ing to a press re­lease, this has be­come nec­es­sary to fa­cil­i­tate re­pairs to a leak­ing 16″ dime­ter pipeline at the cor­ner of Stratham Lodge Road and the Churchill Roo­sevelt High­way.

Ar­eas af­fect­ed in­clude Febeau Vil­lage • Sun­shine Av­enue • Laven­tille Road • Bagatelle Road • Mal­ick • Trou Macaque Road • Pash­ley Street • Suc­cess Vil­lage, and Laven­tille.

Cus­tomers are ad­vised that it may take up to 24 hours for the sched­uled pipe borne wa­ter sup­ply to nor­mal­ize to some af­fect­ed ar­eas, fol­low­ing the re­sump­tion of op­er­a­tions at the fa­cil­i­ty.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

