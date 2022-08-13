Water supply  disruption for customers served by the Valsayn B Booster Station 

There will be an interruption in water supply for customers served by the Valsayn B Booster Station on August 15th between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.
According to a press release, this has become necessary to facilitate repairs to a leaking 16″ dimeter pipeline at the corner of Stratham Lodge Road and the Churchill Roosevelt Highway.
Areas affected include Febeau Village • Sunshine Avenue • Laventille Road • Bagatelle Road • Malick • Trou Macaque Road • Pashley Street • Success Village, and Laventille.
Customers are advised that it may take up to 24 hours for the scheduled pipe borne water supply to normalize to some affected areas, following the resumption of operations at the facility.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian