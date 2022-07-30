Water disruption in sections of St James due to turbid conditions

Entornointeligente.com /

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that it has suspended operations at four facilities in St James as a result of the inflow of highly turbid water.

The facilities are the Cambridge, Niagara, Tangle River and Vaunghsfield plants.

As a result, customers served by these systems will have no piped water.

The affected NWC service areas include:

Cambridge Treatment Plant – Bickersteth, Seven Rivers, Richmond Hill, Shortwood, Cambridge, Ducketts, Grange, Bethel Town, Argyle Mountain, Greenwich, Retrieve and Lambs River.

