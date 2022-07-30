30 julio, 2022
Mundo

Water disruption in sections of St James due to turbid conditions

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that it has suspended operations at four facilities in St James as a result of the inflow of highly turbid water. 

The facilities are the Cambridge, Niagara, Tangle River and Vaunghsfield plants.

As a result, customers served by these systems will have no piped water. 

The affected NWC service areas include:

Cambridge Treatment Plant – Bickersteth, Seven Rivers, Richmond Hill, Shortwood, Cambridge, Ducketts, Grange, Bethel Town, Argyle Mountain, Greenwich, Retrieve and Lambs River.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

