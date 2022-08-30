Water disruption in El Dorado, Tacarigua and environs

Customers in parts of El Dorado, Tacarigua and environs served by the Caura Water Treatment Plant will experience a disruption in their pipe-borne water supply on September 1st between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.
According to a press release from WASA, This has become necessary to facilitate repairs to two leaks on the transmission pipelines located in the vicinity of College Road and Caura Royal Road, El Dorado.
Affected areas include the Northern side of the Eastern Main Road, from El Dorado Road to Dickson Street, Tacarigua, inclusive of: Crown Street, Paradise East and West, Paradise Gardens, Vista Heights, El Dorado Gardens, Goya Street, Caura Royal Road, Madoo Hill and College Road.
The Authority further advises that it may take up to 8 hours for the service to normalize to some affected areas following the completion of these repairs.
