Water disruption in El Dorado, Tacarigua and environs

Cus­tomers in parts of El Do­ra­do, Tacarigua and en­vi­rons served by the Cau­ra Wa­ter Treat­ment Plant will ex­pe­ri­ence a dis­rup­tion in their pipe-borne wa­ter sup­ply on Sep­tem­ber 1st be­tween the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Ac­cord­ing to a press re­lease from WASA, This has be­come nec­es­sary to fa­cil­i­tate re­pairs to two leaks on the trans­mis­sion pipelines lo­cat­ed in the vicin­i­ty of Col­lege Road and Cau­ra Roy­al Road, El Do­ra­do.

Af­fect­ed ar­eas in­clude the North­ern side of the East­ern Main Road, from El Do­ra­do Road to Dick­son Street, Tacarigua, in­clu­sive of: Crown Street, Par­adise East and West, Par­adise Gar­dens, Vista Heights, El Do­ra­do Gar­dens, Goya Street, Cau­ra Roy­al Road, Madoo Hill and Col­lege Road.

The Au­thor­i­ty fur­ther ad­vis­es that it may take up to 8 hours for the ser­vice to nor­mal­ize to some af­fect­ed ar­eas fol­low­ing the com­ple­tion of these re­pairs.

