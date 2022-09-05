WASA working on issues at Caroni Water Treatment Plant

Flooded river conditions and clogged band screens and trash racks at the raw water intake of the Caroni Water Treatment Plant are the main reasons why customers served by the facility have been experiencing low pressures or no water supply.
According to an advisory from the Water and Sewerage Authority, this situation has resulted in reduced production at the Plant, from the normal 75 million gallons per day (mgd) to 60 mgd.
«The Authority is currently carrying out emergency works to clean the screens and trash racks at the raw water intake, which is expected to be completed by 4:00 p.m. today—Monday 5th September 2022,» WASA’s advisory assures.
WASA reports the following areas are affected by REDUCED PRODUCTION AT the Caroni Water Treatment Plant:
North Trinidad served by the Valsayn & El Socorro Booster Stations:
Saddle Road, San Juan Bagatelle
Laventille Road, Febeau Village Success Village, Laventille
Malick Trou Macaque
Barataria St. Anns
Morvant Cascade
East Dry River Dibe, Long Circular
Port-of-Spain St. James
St. Barbs Cocorite
Gonzales Belmont
Central Trinidad:
Piarco Caroni North and South Bank Road
Cunupia Endeavour
Chaguanas Jerningham Road
Lange Park Longdenville
Felicity California
Caroni Savannah Road Korea Village
Bank Village Waterloo
Carapichaima St. Mary’s
Mc Bean Couva
Windsor Park Esperanza
Claxton Bay Marabella
City of San Fernando
South-West Trinidad:
La Romaine Palmiste
Phillipine Woodland
Debe Penal
Siparia Fyzabad
For further information or assistance, customers can also contact WASA’s Customer Call Centre toll free at 800-4420 and 800-4426.
