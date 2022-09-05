WASA working on issues at Caroni Water Treatment Plant

Entornointeligente.com /

Flood­ed riv­er con­di­tions and clogged band screens and trash racks at the raw wa­ter in­take of the Ca­roni Wa­ter Treat­ment Plant are the main rea­sons why cus­tomers served by the fa­cil­i­ty have been ex­pe­ri­enc­ing low pres­sures or no wa­ter sup­ply.

Ac­cord­ing to an ad­vi­so­ry from the Wa­ter and Sew­er­age Au­thor­i­ty, this sit­u­a­tion has re­sult­ed in re­duced pro­duc­tion at the Plant, from the nor­mal 75 mil­lion gal­lons per day (mgd) to 60 mgd.

«The Au­thor­i­ty is cur­rent­ly car­ry­ing out emer­gency works to clean the screens and trash racks at the raw wa­ter in­take, which is ex­pect­ed to be com­plet­ed by 4:00 p.m. to­day—Mon­day 5th Sep­tem­ber 2022,» WASA’s ad­vi­so­ry as­sures.

WASA re­ports the fol­low­ing ar­eas are af­fect­ed by RE­DUCED PRO­DUC­TION AT the Ca­roni Wa­ter Treat­ment Plant:

North Trinidad served by the Val­sayn & El So­cor­ro Boost­er Sta­tions:

Sad­dle Road, San Juan Bagatelle

Laven­tille Road, Febeau Vil­lage Suc­cess Vil­lage, Laven­tille

Mal­ick Trou Macaque

Barataria St. Anns

Mor­vant Cas­cade

East Dry Riv­er Dibe, Long Cir­cu­lar

Port-of-Spain St. James

St. Barbs Co­corite

Gon­za­les Bel­mont

Cen­tral Trinidad:

Pi­ar­co Ca­roni North and South Bank Road

Cunu­pia En­deav­our

Ch­agua­nas Jern­ing­ham Road

Lange Park Long­denville

Fe­lic­i­ty Cal­i­for­nia

Ca­roni Sa­van­nah Road Ko­rea Vil­lage

Bank Vil­lage Wa­ter­loo

Cara­pichaima St. Mary’s

Mc Bean Cou­va

Wind­sor Park Es­per­an­za

Clax­ton Bay Mara­bel­la

City of San Fer­nan­do

South-West Trinidad:

La Ro­maine Palmiste

Phillip­ine Wood­land

Debe Pe­nal

Siparia Fyz­abad

For fur­ther in­for­ma­tion or as­sis­tance, cus­tomers can al­so con­tact WASA’s Cus­tomer Call Cen­tre toll free at 800-4420 and 800-4426.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

