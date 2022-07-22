WASA workers, PSA president turn to prayers to save jobs

Public Services Association (PSA) president Leroy Baptiste has accused the Government of deliberately sabotaging WASA to justify impending layoffs.
He made the comment as he joined WASA workers for a fast and vigil on Wednesday night outside the utility’s head office in St Joseph.
«I’ve been invited by WASA workers to come and join them in giving praises to God Almighty and thanking Him in advance for the victory that they assured will come against people who are planning to do evil against them,» Baptiste said.
Workers have been protesting a proposed restructuring plan of WASA sent before Cabinet by Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales and WASA management, anticipating that this will mean layoffs.
The group of about 50 workers gathered and fasted from 4.30 pm on Wednesday. At 8.30 pm, they marched to the PSA office nearby and broke fast together.
Baptiste claimed the Government had deliberately withheld resources, causing the level of service to drop and negatively impacting the public, but then turning around and demonising WASA workers.
«The Government has allowed a level of uncertainty to hang over their heads, not knowing whether they’re going or coming, but I’ll tell you this, as I’ve said to them, the Government plans to take their jobs. But with God’s help, we shall defend their jobs,» Baptiste said.
Baptiste fears WASA will be completely shut down and reborn into a water management company in the same vein as Petrotrin and BWIA, sending hundreds on the breadline.
He added: «Then they rehire who they want to rehire. On some short-term contract with half the pay. But the reality is that a whole lot of workers wouldn’t even have the opportunity to be rehired. They intend to destroy their lives.
«When they dismantle a place like WASA, that’s the end of organised labour, that’s the end of union representation, that is part and parcel of the outcome that is being played out before our very eyes. Every single person should be concerned about that.»
In a response yesterday, Gonzales said he was happy to see the WASA workers engaging in prayer and fast, noting he too had been engaged in prayers.
«I have been doing the same for a better water supply for all our citizens for two years,» Gonzales said.
«So far, I’m seeing tangible evidence of progress being made in that regard. So, my prayers and fast will be intensified.»
As for the future of WASA’s restructuring, Gonzales said he has had extensive discussions with the union about the state of WASA. He said both sides have exchanged strategic documents on the impending transformation.
«As regards the restructuring, the Government will soon make its decision known to the national community. It is engaging our active and collective attention,» Gonzales said.
He said the board of commissioners is also mindful of its obligations under the collective bargaining process.
Gonzales also lashed out at claims that WASA was starved of resources.
«This is mind-blowing!» he exclaimed.
«Almost $23 billion was allocated to WASA over a ten-year period with $3 billion in development programmes. This is a total of $26 billion of taxpayers’ money with very little to show for it in terms improvement to water supply in the corresponding period,» he noted.
He said the assertion that WASA is being neglected and starved for resources was a made-up story by someone who does not know the facts or someone hoping that the country does not know them.
