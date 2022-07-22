WASA workers, PSA president turn to prayers to save jobs

Entornointeligente.com /

Pub­lic Ser­vices As­so­ci­a­tion (PSA) pres­i­dent Leroy Bap­tiste has ac­cused the Gov­ern­ment of de­lib­er­ate­ly sab­o­tag­ing WASA to jus­ti­fy im­pend­ing lay­offs.

He made the com­ment as he joined WASA work­ers for a fast and vig­il on Wednes­day night out­side the util­i­ty’s head of­fice in St Joseph.

«I’ve been in­vit­ed by WASA work­ers to come and join them in giv­ing prais­es to God Almighty and thank­ing Him in ad­vance for the vic­to­ry that they as­sured will come against peo­ple who are plan­ning to do evil against them,» Bap­tiste said.

Work­ers have been protest­ing a pro­posed re­struc­tur­ing plan of WASA sent be­fore Cab­i­net by Min­is­ter of Pub­lic Util­i­ties Mar­vin Gon­za­les and WASA man­age­ment, an­tic­i­pat­ing that this will mean lay­offs.

The group of about 50 work­ers gath­ered and fast­ed from 4.30 pm on Wednes­day. At 8.30 pm, they marched to the PSA of­fice near­by and broke fast to­geth­er.

Bap­tiste claimed the Gov­ern­ment had de­lib­er­ate­ly with­held re­sources, caus­ing the lev­el of ser­vice to drop and neg­a­tive­ly im­pact­ing the pub­lic, but then turn­ing around and de­mon­is­ing WASA work­ers.

«The Gov­ern­ment has al­lowed a lev­el of un­cer­tain­ty to hang over their heads, not know­ing whether they’re go­ing or com­ing, but I’ll tell you this, as I’ve said to them, the Gov­ern­ment plans to take their jobs. But with God’s help, we shall de­fend their jobs,» Bap­tiste said.

Bap­tiste fears WASA will be com­plete­ly shut down and re­born in­to a wa­ter man­age­ment com­pa­ny in the same vein as Petrotrin and BWIA, send­ing hun­dreds on the bread­line.

He added: «Then they re­hire who they want to re­hire. On some short-term con­tract with half the pay. But the re­al­i­ty is that a whole lot of work­ers wouldn’t even have the op­por­tu­ni­ty to be re­hired. They in­tend to de­stroy their lives.

«When they dis­man­tle a place like WASA, that’s the end of or­gan­ised labour, that’s the end of union rep­re­sen­ta­tion, that is part and par­cel of the out­come that is be­ing played out be­fore our very eyes. Every sin­gle per­son should be con­cerned about that.»

In a re­sponse yes­ter­day, Gon­za­les said he was hap­py to see the WASA work­ers en­gag­ing in prayer and fast, not­ing he too had been en­gaged in prayers.

«I have been do­ing the same for a bet­ter wa­ter sup­ply for all our cit­i­zens for two years,» Gon­za­les said.

«So far, I’m see­ing tan­gi­ble ev­i­dence of progress be­ing made in that re­gard. So, my prayers and fast will be in­ten­si­fied.»

As for the fu­ture of WASA’s re­struc­tur­ing, Gon­za­les said he has had ex­ten­sive dis­cus­sions with the union about the state of WASA. He said both sides have ex­changed strate­gic doc­u­ments on the im­pend­ing trans­for­ma­tion.

«As re­gards the re­struc­tur­ing, the Gov­ern­ment will soon make its de­ci­sion known to the na­tion­al com­mu­ni­ty. It is en­gag­ing our ac­tive and col­lec­tive at­ten­tion,» Gon­za­les said.

He said the board of com­mis­sion­ers is al­so mind­ful of its oblig­a­tions un­der the col­lec­tive bar­gain­ing process.

Gon­za­les al­so lashed out at claims that WASA was starved of re­sources.

«This is mind-blow­ing!» he ex­claimed.

«Al­most $23 bil­lion was al­lo­cat­ed to WASA over a ten-year pe­ri­od with $3 bil­lion in de­vel­op­ment pro­grammes. This is a to­tal of $26 bil­lion of tax­pay­ers’ mon­ey with very lit­tle to show for it in terms im­prove­ment to wa­ter sup­ply in the cor­re­spond­ing pe­ri­od,» he not­ed.

He said the as­ser­tion that WASA is be­ing ne­glect­ed and starved for re­sources was a made-up sto­ry by some­one who does not know the facts or some­one hop­ing that the coun­try does not know them.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

