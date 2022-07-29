WASA to axe 213 managers in restructuring exercise

Entornointeligente.com /

Ap­prox­i­mate­ly 213 ex­ec­u­tive mem­bers of staff at the Wa­ter and Sew­er­age Au­thor­i­ty (WASA) will be out of a job ear­ly next year, as the first phase of the Cab­i­net-ap­proved trans­for­ma­tion and re­struc­tur­ing plan is rolled out.

Dur­ing a press con­fer­ence at the Min­istry of Pub­lic Util­i­ties yes­ter­day, Min­is­ter Mar­vin Gon­za­les said the plan had on­ly been ap­proved hours ear­li­er by the Cab­i­net.

He said up­on re­ceipt of the con­firmed Cab­i­net minute yes­ter­day, WASA’s chair­man Ravin­dra Nan­ga would be «writ­ten to and giv­en the man­date to im­me­di­ate­ly com­mence the trans­for­ma­tion process.»

WASA’s ex­ec­u­tive man­age­ment staff cur­rent­ly stands at 426 and the plan has rec­om­mend­ed a re­duc­tion of this by 50 per cent.

Un­able to say ex­act­ly how much this will cost the Gov­ern­ment, Gon­za­les said, «Now that the in­struc­tion is go­ing over to the board to im­ple­ment the re­struc­tur­ing and trans­for­ma­tion process, the board is to re­turn to the Min­istry of Pub­lic Util­i­ties and once I get the in­for­ma­tion and the in­struc­tions and the brief from the board with re­spect to the cost of this first phase in the re­struc­tur­ing process…that mat­ter will be tak­en to the Cab­i­net and I will be li­ais­ing with my col­league, the Min­is­ter of Fi­nance, to get the nec­es­sary fi­nanc­ing to com­mence the trans­for­ma­tion process.»

Claim­ing the trans­for­ma­tion was ur­gent and nec­es­sary, Gon­za­les said, «We con­tin­ue to have too many com­plaints.»

He said the board had com­piled a de­tailed busi­ness plan for wa­ter im­prove­ment in each re­gion and he as­sured: «We are at a very, very good stage to roll out this trans­for­ma­tion.»

Say­ing all ex­ter­nal re­sources will be em­ployed as the plan is rolled out over a 15 to 20-month pe­ri­od, Gon­za­les said, «It is a tran­si­tion­al process. It is not go­ing to as a se­ri­ous and a chron­ic man­age­ment prob­lem.»

He said as the re­struc­tur­ing plan is con­tin­ued lat­er on and they move low­er down the em­ploy­ee ranks, they will need a team of man­agers who are com­mit­ted and share Gov­ern­ment’s vi­sion to im­prove the wa­ter sup­ply over­all.

He said WASA will take on a new struc­ture that will see five ser­vice ar­eas with five man­agers who will di­rect­ly re­port to the Chief Ex­ec­u­tive Of­fi­cer.

He said the lev­el of man­age­ment must be re­duced to en­sure WASA runs more ef­fi­cient­ly and is not caught up in too much red tape.

As­sur­ing that no move will be made to re­duce the 5,000-strong work­force be­fore dis­cus­sions are had with the recog­nised ma­jor­i­ty unions, Gon­za­les said both the Na­tion­al Union of Gov­ern­ment and Fed­er­at­ed Work­ers (NUGFW) and the Pub­lic Ser­vices As­so­ci­a­tion (PSA) had agreed WASA was over­staffed.

Gon­za­les said, «They have put for­ward on the ta­ble that when we have reached that point…they pre­fer the im­ple­men­ta­tion of a Vol­un­tary Sep­a­ra­tion of Em­ploy­ment (VSEP). I think there is gen­er­al un­der­stand­ing that there will be some dis­place­ments.»

He said the plan will bring WASA in­to line with mod­ern op­er­at­ing sys­tems and al­so lead to new job op­por­tu­ni­ties for both for­mer work­ers who can be re­tooled and young per­sons seek­ing em­ploy­ment.

Hope­ful the re­struc­tur­ing plan will serve to re­duce WASA’s op­er­at­ing bud­get by 25 per cent, Gon­za­les said equal­ly, «The board is al­so man­dat­ed to en­sure that its rev­enue col­lec­tion is in­creased by a $1 bil­lion.»

Asked how fea­si­ble it was to ex­pect this re­struc­tur­ing plan to be suc­cess­ful giv­en that two pre­vi­ous at­tempts un­der dif­fer­ent po­lit­i­cal ad­min­is­tra­tions had failed to im­prove the en­ti­ty’s vi­a­bil­i­ty, Gon­za­les said a trans­for­ma­tion could not on­ly fo­cus on re­duc­ing staff but must in­clude a vi­sion for a new en­ti­ty, a busi­ness plan, et cetera.

WASA chair­man Ravin­dra Nan­ga said, «At the low­er lev­els…be­fore any ac­tion is tak­en, ne­go­ti­a­tions will take place.»

Deny­ing there will be any uni­lat­er­al move on WASA’s part to send work­ers home, he said the unions will be en­gaged in whole­some ne­go­ti­a­tions.

Re­fer­ring to the re­struc­tur­ing plan, he stressed, «This is not a re­trench­ment ex­er­cise.»

He said it was a dy­nam­ic plan and ex­ten­sive ef­forts had gone in­to iden­ti­fy­ing WASA’s prob­lems and short­com­ings. Adding that with very se­ri­ous in­ef­fi­cien­cies tak­ing place and crit­i­cal is­sues need­ing to be ad­dressed, Nan­ga said, «We are start­ing at the top.»

Gon­za­les said he was com­mit­ted to im­prov­ing the util­i­ty ser­vices for all cit­i­zens.

