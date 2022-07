Entornointeligente.com /

The Wa­ter and Sew­er­age Au­thor­i­ty says it is hop­ing to have all its fa­cil­i­ties ful­ly op­er­a­tional once more, by the end of to­day.

«Re­me­di­al works are in progress re­sult­ing in 77% of the af­fect­ed fa­cil­i­ties be­ing re­turned to op­er­a­tion. Clean­ing works will con­tin­ue at the re­main­ing Plants in North-East Trinidad, with the aim re­turn­ing all fa­cil­i­ties to op­er­a­tion by lat­er to­day,» WASA as­sured in its lat­est ad­vi­so­ry.

