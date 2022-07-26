WASA fixing pipeline, parts of Moruga without water on Thursday

There will be a disruption in the pipe-borne water supply to parts of Moruga on Thursday, July 28, as pipeline interconnection works will be undertaken by the Water and Sewerage Authority on that day.
An advisory issued by the Authority explains that the pipeline works will be carried out in the area of the landslip at LP 382 Moruga Road, Moruga.
As such, WASA says, customers in the Moruga area served by the Trinity Water Treatment Plant will experience an interruption in their water supply, between the hours of 9:00 am and 6:00 pm.
Affected areas include Gran Chemin, La Ruffin, L’Anse Mitan, La Lune and Marac.
WASA says it hopes to begin restoring water supplies at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday but reminds customers it may take up to 24-48 hours for the supply to be restored to some affected areas following the completion of repairs.
For further information or assistance, customers are asked to contact WASA’s Customer Call Centre toll free at 800-4420 and 800-4426.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian