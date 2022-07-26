WASA fixing pipeline, parts of Moruga without water on Thursday

Entornointeligente.com /

There will be a dis­rup­tion in the pipe-borne wa­ter sup­ply to parts of Moru­ga on Thurs­day, Ju­ly 28, as pipeline in­ter­con­nec­tion works will be un­der­tak­en by the Wa­ter and Sew­er­age Au­thor­i­ty on that day.

An ad­vi­so­ry is­sued by the Au­thor­i­ty ex­plains that the pipeline works will be car­ried out in the area of the land­slip at LP 382 Moru­ga Road, Moru­ga.

As such, WASA says, cus­tomers in the Moru­ga area served by the Trin­i­ty Wa­ter Treat­ment Plant will ex­pe­ri­ence an in­ter­rup­tion in their wa­ter sup­ply, be­tween the hours of 9:00 am and 6:00 pm.

Af­fect­ed ar­eas in­clude Gran Chemin, La Ruf­fin, L’Anse Mi­tan, La Lune and Marac.

WASA says it hopes to be­gin restor­ing wa­ter sup­plies at 6:00 p.m. on Thurs­day but re­minds cus­tomers it may take up to 24-48 hours for the sup­ply to be re­stored to some af­fect­ed ar­eas fol­low­ing the com­ple­tion of re­pairs.

For fur­ther in­for­ma­tion or as­sis­tance, cus­tomers are asked to con­tact WASA’s Cus­tomer Call Cen­tre toll free at 800-4420 and 800-4426.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

