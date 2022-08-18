WASA fixing multiple leaks on Diego Martin Main Road

Extensive emergency repair works are still ongoing on leaks at the corner of Sierra Leone Road and the Diego Martin Main Road, and should be completed by noon tomorrow, Friday 19 August 2022.
Parts of Diego Martin have been without a water supply as the Water and Sewerage Authority carried out repairs on leaks in that location.
An advisory from WASA explains that a further leak developed in the same general area while work was being done on the initial leak.
WASA says it has ensured that a limited truck borne service is available, upon request.
Areas affected include:
Diego Martin Main Road from Four Roads to Wendy Fitzwilliam Boulevard including La Estancia, Mary Avenue, Anne Avenue, Eligon Avenue, Gopaul Avenue, Rich Plain Road and environs; and Sierra Leone Road from Diego Martin Main Road to Morne Coco inclusive of all side streets.
The Authority further advises that it may take up to 12 hours for the service to normalize to some affected areas following the completion of these repairs.
For further information or assistance, customers are asked to contact WASA’s Customer Call Centre toll free at 800-4420 and 800-4426.
