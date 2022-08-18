WASA fixing multiple leaks on Diego Martin Main Road

Entornointeligente.com /

Ex­ten­sive emer­gency re­pair works are still on­go­ing on leaks at the cor­ner of Sier­ra Leone Road and the Diego Mar­tin Main Road, and should be com­plet­ed by noon to­mor­row, Fri­day 19 Au­gust 2022.

Parts of Diego Mar­tin have been with­out a wa­ter sup­ply as the Wa­ter and Sew­er­age Au­thor­i­ty car­ried out re­pairs on leaks in that lo­ca­tion.

An ad­vi­so­ry from WASA ex­plains that a fur­ther leak de­vel­oped in the same gen­er­al area while work was be­ing done on the ini­tial leak.

WASA says it has en­sured that a lim­it­ed truck borne ser­vice is avail­able, up­on re­quest.

Ar­eas af­fect­ed in­clude:

Diego Mar­tin Main Road from Four Roads to Wendy Fitzwilliam Boule­vard in­clud­ing La Es­tancia, Mary Av­enue, Anne Av­enue, Eligon Av­enue, Gopaul Av­enue, Rich Plain Road and en­vi­rons; and Sier­ra Leone Road from Diego Mar­tin Main Road to Morne Co­co in­clu­sive of all side streets.

The Au­thor­i­ty fur­ther ad­vis­es that it may take up to 12 hours for the ser­vice to nor­mal­ize to some af­fect­ed ar­eas fol­low­ing the com­ple­tion of these re­pairs.

For fur­ther in­for­ma­tion or as­sis­tance, cus­tomers are asked to con­tact WASA’s Cus­tomer Call Cen­tre toll free at 800-4420 and 800-4426.

