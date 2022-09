Entornointeligente.com /

The Wa­ter and Sewage Au­thor­i­ty is ad­vis­ing cus­tomers served by the Granville Wa­ter Treat­ment Plant of the me­chan­i­cal prob­lems af­fect­ing three Wells at the Plant, which has re­sult­ed in re­duced pro­duc­tion at the fa­cil­i­ty.

Ac­cord­ing to this re­lease, ex­ten­sive emer­gency re­pair works present­ly on­go­ing are ex­pect­ed to be com­plet­ed by 8:00 p.m. on Sat­ur­day 10th Sep­tem­ber 2022.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com