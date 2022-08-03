WASA crunch time for many

This was long in the making (213 managers to be axed) and this is only the beginning. Common sense will tell anyone that it will be filtered downwards.
I can well imagine the atmosphere at WASA, the tension and anxiety among staff members. Many of them may have huge commitments such as mortgages and other outstanding loans etc. That will not disappear. Financial institutions will call for the money owing as usual.
This is crunch time for WASA employees and also their family members and those who may depend on their support financially, including children.
What is taking place is a typical scenario brought about when leadership fails to do their job properly from the beginning.
If things were managed or dealt with years ago, these drastic measures would not be taking place at this time when jobs are hard to find. I have heard for years of all the problems at WASA.
What was done then? We waited until water is more than flour to deal with the huge sore. Tell me is that proper management? Just asking.
The blame for WASA’s condition lies solely in the hands of those who had the power to make decisions concerning the company. That is why leaders are appointed in organisations to manage and ensure that things are done in the best interest of the company.
What is going to happen now is that the innocent will pay for the guilty.
of those dedicated, hard-working employees may also suffer the same fate as those 213 managers. How can this be fair to anyone?
Let us not take the re-structuring of WASA lightly. A lot of people will feel the impact of this financially. This is the reality before us.
Taking into consideration our present down-turn in the economy, you do the math. It will be rough for those being sent home, including the more than 400 TSTT workers.
I encourage us all to please be in prayer for these workers, for you will never truly know how it feels and all that a person goes through after they are placed on the breadline until you have walked in that person’s shoes. We’re all in this together.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan
Via email
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian