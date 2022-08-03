WASA crunch time for many

Entornointeligente.com /

This was long in the mak­ing (213 man­agers to be axed) and this is on­ly the be­gin­ning. Com­mon sense will tell any­one that it will be fil­tered down­wards.

I can well imag­ine the at­mos­phere at WASA, the ten­sion and anx­i­ety among staff mem­bers. Many of them may have huge com­mit­ments such as mort­gages and oth­er out­stand­ing loans etc. That will not dis­ap­pear. Fi­nan­cial in­sti­tu­tions will call for the mon­ey ow­ing as usu­al.

This is crunch time for WASA em­ploy­ees and al­so their fam­i­ly mem­bers and those who may de­pend on their sup­port fi­nan­cial­ly, in­clud­ing chil­dren.

What is tak­ing place is a typ­i­cal sce­nario brought about when lead­er­ship fails to do their job prop­er­ly from the be­gin­ning.

If things were man­aged or dealt with years ago, these dras­tic mea­sures would not be tak­ing place at this time when jobs are hard to find. I have heard for years of all the prob­lems at WASA.

What was done then? We wait­ed un­til wa­ter is more than flour to deal with the huge sore. Tell me is that prop­er man­age­ment? Just ask­ing.

The blame for WASA’s con­di­tion lies sole­ly in the hands of those who had the pow­er to make de­ci­sions con­cern­ing the com­pa­ny. That is why lead­ers are ap­point­ed in or­gan­i­sa­tions to man­age and en­sure that things are done in the best in­ter­est of the com­pa­ny.

What is go­ing to hap­pen now is that the in­no­cent will pay for the guilty.

of those ded­i­cat­ed, hard-work­ing em­ploy­ees may al­so suf­fer the same fate as those 213 man­agers. How can this be fair to any­one?

Let us not take the re-struc­tur­ing of WASA light­ly. A lot of peo­ple will feel the im­pact of this fi­nan­cial­ly. This is the re­al­i­ty be­fore us.

Tak­ing in­to con­sid­er­a­tion our present down-turn in the econ­o­my, you do the math. It will be rough for those be­ing sent home, in­clud­ing the more than 400 TSTT work­ers.

I en­cour­age us all to please be in prayer for these work­ers, for you will nev­er tru­ly know how it feels and all that a per­son goes through af­ter they are placed on the bread­line un­til you have walked in that per­son’s shoes. We’re all in this to­geth­er.

Arnold Gopeesingh

San Juan

Via email

