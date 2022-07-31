Warren Lawrence sets new personal bests in swimming events at 2022 Commonwealth Games

Entornointeligente.com /

Lawrence (centre) being congratulated by Billy Doctrove president of DOC and his father Woody Lawrence (former Dominican Olympic swimmer) Dominicaâs Warren Lawrence set two personal bests Sunday in the swimming events at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Lawrence secured a 3rd place finish in his heat, in the menâs 50 meters backstroke this morning. Swimming in Lane 2 in heat number 3, Lawrence clocked 27.32 seconds. The heat was won by Lamar Taylor of the Bahamas in a time of 26.12 seconds and Harry Robinson finished 2nd with a time of 26.72 seconds. His time however was not good enough to get him into the semi finals of the event. Lawrence finished 27th overall, out of 45 swimmers.

Lawrence then returned minutes later to take a 2nd place in his heat in the Menâs 100 meter Freestyle event at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Lawrence clocked an impressive 53.59 seconds setting another personal best time. The heat was won by Collins Saliboko of Tanzania in a time of 52.54 seconds. He finished overall 45th out of the 69 swimmers.

The top 16 advanced to the semi finals. image gallery credit Dominica Olympic Committee

