War Elephants edge Soca Warriors for third spot

Entornointeligente.com /

nigel.si­[email protected]

T&T So­ca War­riors win­less run at the Foot­ball As­so­ci­a­tion of Thai­land or­gan­ised King’s Cup in Thai­land con­tin­ued af­ter go­ing down to the host coun­try 2-1 in their third-place play­off be­fore 12,500 spec­ta­tors at the Chi­ang Mai Sta­di­um, yes­ter­day.

Com­pet­ing in the penul­ti­mate match of the tour­na­ment, the An­gus Eve-coached So­ca War­riors beat­en in their semi­fi­nal 2-1 by Tajik­istan on Thurs­day, were ea­ger to end on a high, against the host na­tion, who went un­der to Malaysia 5-3 on penal­ties, in their semi­fi­nal af­ter a 1-1 dead­lock at the end of reg­u­la­tion time.

Thai­land had T&T on the back­foot for long pe­ri­ods in the ear­ly stage of the match in the rainy con­di­tions, and it was no sur­prise when the host went ahead in the 20th minute through a gift from So­ca War­riors goal­keep­er Mar­vin Phillip.

The 38-year-old Phillip gift­ed the 111th FI­FA-ranked Thai­land the lead when he failed to deal with a back pass from de­fend­er Shel­don Bateau, and un­der pres­sure from strik­er Suphanat Muean­ta, he cleared the ball to Chan­narong Prom­srikaew, who fired a one-time ef­fort in­to the un­guard­ed net for a 1-0 lead which his team took in­to the half-time in­ter­val.

As T&T set­tled and be­gan to en­joy a bit more of the ball, they forced the hosts to de­fend a cou­ple of dan­ger­ous at­tack­ing plays with strik­er Re­on Moore head­ing a Levi Gar­cia de­liv­ery just over­bar from near the six-yard box while the Guatemalan-based for­ward al­so had an­oth­er ef­fort be­fore the break which Thai­land goal­keep­er Kit­tipong Phoothawachuek took care of.

On the hour, the So­ca War­riors drew lev­el when a right-sided cor­ner from sec­ond-half sub­sti­tute Kevin Moli­no glanced off the head of de­fend­er Ka­reem Moses be­fore de­flect­ing off of Thai­land’s Krit­sa­da Ka­man and in­to his own net.

Thai­land re­took the lead in a swift move with Su­pa­chok Sarachart col­lect­ing a ball in­side the 18-yard box, be­fore he switched it on to his much fan­cied right foot, wrong-foot­ing de­fend­er Jesse Williams in the process, and curled his ef­fort in­to the top far cor­ner past the des­per­ate dive of Phillip.

This was T&T’s third ap­pear­ance in Thai­land, with the se­nior na­tion­al men’s team al­so tast­ing de­feat in 2004 and 2018, los­ing to the hosts 3-2 and 1-0, re­spec­tive­ly.

Speak­ing af­ter the match, 50-year-old Eve said, «We saw this tour­na­ment as a good op­por­tu­ni­ty for us to bring in some new play­ers who we haven’t seen who been play­ing abroad in dif­fer­ent leagues, so this tour­na­ment worked for us, it was good.»

«The re­sults didn’t go our way, but at least we saw the tenac­i­ty of the team, we saw the fight of the team and we saw that we can cre­ate chances. Maybe de­fen­sive­ly we are a bit frail and we are still a work in progress.»

«We were pre­pared for what Thai­land had to of­fer know­ing that they have a Brazil­ian coach and what type of foot­ball they nor­mal­ly play, but we didn’t ex­e­cute at some times in the match.

He added, «On this trip, we want­ed to try two for­ma­tions and in the sec­ond match we tried a dif­fer­ent for­ma­tion and played dif­fer­ent per­son­nel, and un­for­tu­nate­ly, I think it didn’t stick to them as quick­ly as want­ed to grant­ed we just had a cou­ple of days with the guys, af­ter all the trav­el­ling, so we re­vert­ed to what we nor­mal­ly do in the sec­ond half and I thought we were much bet­ter,» stat­ed Eve, the most capped T&T play­er with 117 na­tion­al team ap­pear­ances.

In the fi­nal, Tajik­istan got the bet­ter of Malaysia 3-0 on penal­ty kicks af­ter a goal­less 90 min­utes with the lat­ter miss­ing the first three at­tempts.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com