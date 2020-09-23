 Want to live in a free one-bedroom apartment in Florida? There’s a catch, cops say » EntornoInteligente
23 septiembre, 2020
want_to_live_in_a_free_one_bedroom_apartment_in_florida_therers_a_catch_2C_cops_say.jpg

Want to live in a free one-bedroom apartment in Florida? There’s a catch, cops say

2 min ago
2 min read
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
Entornointeligente.com /

It’s hard to find affordable housing in Florida, and even more so in a pandemic. All the beaches so close, and of course, warm weather year round.

But there’s a solution if you’ve fallen on hard times, and accused of doing something you shouldn’t have, says the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

On the Winter Haven agency’s Instagram page, a picture is posted of a picture of a “free one-bedroom apartment.”

The catch? It’s not such a hot property and it’s definitely not listed with some fancy real estate company.

The photo shows a stark space, but it has a bed, small window, metal sink and toilet.

Yes, it’s a cell, and not a big one.

View this post on Instagram

Where the light is always on… #polksheriff #BeOurGuest #BartowBedAndBreakfast #PolkPokey #GradysGraybarMotel #CrossBarAndLockInn #OrangeIsNotTheNewBlack

A post shared by Polk County Sheriff’s Office (@polksheriff) on Sep 23, 2020 at 4:04am PDT

The American Correctional Association standards call for cells to be a minimum of 60 square feet and Polk County’s looks in line with that number.

The caption on PCSO’s post: “Where the light is always on.”

In the comments section, someone wrote that they forget to mention the free meals.

Sounds like a real steal.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting.
LINK ORIGINAL: Yahoo

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
URGENTE: Conoce aquí los Juguetes más vendidos de Amazon
>

Más info…

Smart Reputation

Prince Julio César en NYFW 2020

Repara tu reputación en Twitter con Smart Reputation
Repara tu reputación en Twitter con Smart Reputation

Prince Julio Cesar en el New York Fashion Week Spring Summer 2021

Publicidad en Entorno

Advertisement

Adscoins

Smart Reputation