Want to live in a free one-bedroom apartment in Florida? There’s a catch, cops say

It’s hard to find affordable housing in Florida, and even more so in a pandemic. All the beaches so close, and of course, warm weather year round.

But there’s a solution if you’ve fallen on hard times, and accused of doing something you shouldn’t have, says the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

On the Winter Haven agency’s Instagram page, a picture is posted of a picture of a “free one-bedroom apartment.”

The catch? It’s not such a hot property and it’s definitely not listed with some fancy real estate company.

The photo shows a stark space, but it has a bed, small window, metal sink and toilet.

Yes, it’s a cell, and not a big one.

Where the light is always on… #polksheriff #BeOurGuest #BartowBedAndBreakfast #PolkPokey #GradysGraybarMotel #CrossBarAndLockInn #OrangeIsNotTheNewBlack

A post shared by Polk County Sheriff’s Office (@polksheriff) on Sep 23, 2020 at 4:04am PDT

The American Correctional Association standards call for cells to be a minimum of 60 square feet and Polk County’s looks in line with that number.

The caption on PCSO’s post: “Where the light is always on.”

In the comments section, someone wrote that they forget to mention the free meals.

Sounds like a real steal.

