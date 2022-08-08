Wang: US deliberately sabotaged peace across Taiwan Straits

Entornointeligente.com /

The United States has grossly interfered in China’s internal affairs, connived and supported «Taiwan independence» forces and deliberately sabotaged peace across the Taiwan Straits, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Sunday during his visit to Bangladesh.

Wang noted that the US has made three mistakes regarding House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s reckless visit to China’s Taiwan region.

Taiwan is not a part of the US but China’s territory and Washington has already made open commitments on the question.

Yet, the US, disregarding China’s repeated notifications and warnings, arranged Pelosi, the third highest-ranking figure in the US government, to visit China’s Taiwan region.

The US’ action is therefore a serious infringement on China’s sovereignty, he added.

Wang said the ruling Taiwan Democratic Progressive Party has included the pursuit of «independence» in its party platform, tried every possible means to push for incremental «Taiwan independence,» and create «two Chinas» or «one China, one Taiwan».

Wang emphasized that any country must safeguard national unity and never allows separatist elements behave recklessly.

Pelosi, who openly emboldens DPP and sides with separatist forces, has made her an enemy of Chinese people, he added.

It is an old trick of the US to stir up troubles first and then take advantage of them to achieve its own goals, Wang said.

As there are signs showing the US is building up its military deployment in the region, he called for parties to stay high vigilant and resolutely reject US’ acts.

Wang said China’s firm stance and countermeasures are justified, reasonable, lawful, necessary, open, and proportionate, aiming to safeguard China’s sacred sovereignty and territorial integrity and deter US’ attempt to use Taiwan to contain China.

They are also to crush the Taiwan authorities’ illusion of «seeking US support for their independence agenda» and earnestly safeguard peace across the Taiwan Straits and stability in the region, he added.

Wang underscored that the principle of non-interference in each other’s internal affairs is the «golden rule» for state-to-state relations and a «magic tool» for developing countries to safeguard their own sovereignty and security.

Over 170 countries and international organizations have supported China’s solemn positions and reaffirmed their firm adherence to the one-China principle through different manners.

Wang expressed appreciation for the understanding and support from the international community and called for jointly upholding the basic norms of international relations and the international law, as well as safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of all developing countries.

