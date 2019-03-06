(Reuters) – Wall Street’s main indexes fell for a third session on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 posting its biggest one-day decline in a month, as healthcare and energy shares slumped and investors sought reasons to buy after the market’s strong rally to start the year.
Wall Street sinks for third day as healthcare, energy slump
