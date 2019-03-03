SYDNEY (Reuters) – U.S. stock futures jumped on Monday on reports the United States and China were close to striking a trade deal after a year-long tariff skirmish while the dollar eased as traders wagered Federal Reserve policy will remain accommodative.
LINK ORIGINAL: Reuters
Wall Street futures jump on U.S.-China trade deal hopes, Asian shares seen higher
