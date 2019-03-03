 Wall Street futures jump on U.S.-China trade deal hopes, Asian shares seen higher - EntornoInteligente
3 marzo, 2019
wall_street_futures_jump_on_u_s_china_trade_deal_hopes_2C_asian_shares_seen_higher.jpg

Wall Street futures jump on U.S.-China trade deal hopes, Asian shares seen higher

8 min ago
Hernan Porras Molina
1 min read
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
Entornointeligente.com /

SYDNEY (Reuters) – U.S. stock futures jumped on Monday on reports the United States and China were close to striking a trade deal after a year-long tariff skirmish while the dollar eased as traders wagered Federal Reserve policy will remain accommodative.
LINK ORIGINAL: Reuters

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp

Nota de Prensa VIP

Smart Reputation