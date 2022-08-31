Walcott nabs javelin gold in Luzern

T&T’s Keshorn Walcott won gold in the men’s javelin at the Spitzen Leichtathletik meet at Stadion Allmend in Luzern, Switzerland on Tuesday.
The tw0-time Olympic medallist launched the spear 84.82 metres to top the event at the World Athletics Continental Tour – Silver ahead of Latvian Gailums Patriks with 83.30m and American Curtis Thompson with 82.87m.
Walcott, who was the gold medallist in London Games 2012 and bagged bronze in Rio 2016, made the winning throw in the fifth round after getting distances of 83.02m to lead from the first round with respective efforts of 82.52m and 82.59 in the second and third rounds.
The T&T javelin thrower could have also won with his fourth round throw which measured 83.63m. He fouled his sixth and final effort.
Filling the remaining spots, from fourth to seventh respectively were Waldo Smit of South Africa with 77.87m, Spain’s Manu Quijera with 77.43m
Martin Konecny of Czech Republic with 73.38m and Portugal’s Leandro Ramos with 71.55m. Gatis Cakss, also of Latvia, failed to register a mark.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian