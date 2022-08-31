Walcott nabs javelin gold in Luzern

Entornointeligente.com /

T&T’s Keshorn Wal­cott won gold in the men’s javelin at the Spitzen Le­ich­tath­letik meet at Sta­dion All­mend in Luzern, Switzer­land on Tues­day.

The tw0-time Olympic medal­list launched the spear 84.82 me­tres to top the event at the World Ath­let­ics Con­ti­nen­tal Tour – Sil­ver ahead of Lat­vian Gailums Pa­triks with 83.30m and Amer­i­can Cur­tis Thomp­son with 82.87m.

Wal­cott, who was the gold medal­list in Lon­don Games 2012 and bagged bronze in Rio 2016, made the win­ning throw in the fifth round af­ter get­ting dis­tances of 83.02m to lead from the first round with re­spec­tive ef­forts of 82.52m and 82.59 in the sec­ond and third rounds.

The T&T javelin throw­er could have al­so won with his fourth round throw which mea­sured 83.63m. He fouled his sixth and fi­nal ef­fort.

Fill­ing the re­main­ing spots, from fourth to sev­enth re­spec­tive­ly were Wal­do Smit of South Africa with 77.87m, Spain’s Manu Qui­jera with 77.43m

Mar­tin Konec­ny of Czech Re­pub­lic with 73.38m and Por­tu­gal’s Le­an­dro Ramos with 71.55m. Gatis Cakss, al­so of Latvia, failed to reg­is­ter a mark.

