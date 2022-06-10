Entornointeligente.com /

THE EDITOR, Madam:

Jamaicans are a resilient people. However, their revolutionary nature is often masked with a smile. Caught between the deep blue sea of Independence stepping into Republic ocean we are in a cocoon of indecision. How do you surf political correctness in these conflicting waves?

«Wake me up when it is over» is an Anansi strategy. The «working, working, working» syndrome gnaws at the daily impossibilities of making ends meet. And they are not meeting – not even close.

The greatest rebels, however, are those silent unassuming ones that you would never expect to have any tricks up their sleeves. Jamaicans are hardly perturbed by the sound of heavy ammunition.

Quick speed is only reserved for the Olympics and similar competitive sport.

