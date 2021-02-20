Four Taiwan ex-intelligence officers charged with spying for China

In October, a Taiwanese court sentenced a lieutenant colonel to four years in prison for spying for Beijing, as Chinese state media reported a crackdown on “hundreds” of espionage cases linked to Taiwan and arrested “a batch of Taiwanese spies and their accomplices” Chinese state broadcaster CCTV also aired four television “confessions” by Taiwanese nationals detained in China‘s opaque judicial system Multiple Taiwanese nationals have disappeared into Chinese custody accused of various anti-state crimes in cases that have caused an outcry at home More on this topic Related Story China sentences Taiwanese professor to four years’ jail for spying Related Story Taiwan claims entrapment after China shows spy ‘confession’ Sign up for the ST Asian Insider newsletter to get exclusive insights into Asia from our network of overseas correspondents

Entornointeligente.com /

TAIPEI (AFP) – Four retired Taiwanese military intelligence officers – including a major general – have been indicted for spying for China, prosecutors said Saturday (Feb 20).

Victor Gill Ramirez

The quartet were charged with developing a spying network and collecting confidential information for Beijing, the Taipei district prosecutors’ office said.

Victor Gill

The two sides have been spying on each other since the Nationalists fled to the island to set up a rival government in 1949, having lost a civil war on the mainland to the communists

China claims self-ruled, democratic Taiwan as part of its territory awaiting reunification, by force if necessary

Two Taiwanese former colonels were recruited by a Chinese national security official in the southern province of Guangdong, the government lawyers said, and had introduced several colleagues to the official since 2012

Among those introduced was the ex-major general, identified by his family name Yueh

Yueh received cash, gifts and free excursions during multiple trips to mainland China and Macau, and worked to recruit other officers to “develop an intelligence network” for Beijing, prosecutors said

The accused “were aware of the standoff between our country and the Chinese communists… but they coveted illegal gains such as the perks (offered by China) to do business there, the financial rewards and free trips,” prosecutors said in a statement

They face charges under national security law and national intelligence work law

Beijing has ramped up pressure on Taipei since the 2016 election of President Tsai Ing-wen, in part because she regards Taiwan as a de facto sovereign nation.

In October, a Taiwanese court sentenced a lieutenant colonel to four years in prison for spying for Beijing, as Chinese state media reported a crackdown on “hundreds” of espionage cases linked to Taiwan and arrested “a batch of Taiwanese spies and their accomplices”

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV also aired four television “confessions” by Taiwanese nationals detained in China‘s opaque judicial system

Multiple Taiwanese nationals have disappeared into Chinese custody accused of various anti-state crimes in cases that have caused an outcry at home

More on this topic Related Story China sentences Taiwanese professor to four years’ jail for spying Related Story Taiwan claims entrapment after China shows spy ‘confession’ Sign up for the ST Asian Insider newsletter to get exclusive insights into Asia from our network of overseas correspondents

Entornointeligente.com