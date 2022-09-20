Wait for court ruling on immunity claim delays Keith Clarke murder trial

Entornointeligente.com /

The wait for a ruling by the Court of Appeal has again caused a delay in the stalled murder trial of three Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) soldiers accused of the 2010 shooting death of businessman Keith Clarke.

The next scheduled date for the case to be mentioned in court is on January 17, 2023.

The date was set after the three soldiers, Corporal Odel Buckley, Lance Corporal Greg Tinglin and Private Arnold Henry made a brief appearance in the Home Circuit Court in Kingston on Tuesday.

Clarke’s wife, Claudette, who was in the courtroom, was not happy with the latest setback, the family’s attorney Leonard Green disclosed.

«She is disappointed, but resolute,» Green told The Gleaner .

