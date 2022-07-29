Wage Increases not a good idea says Barbados Central Bank Governor

Entornointeligente.com /

Barbados Central Bank Governor Cleviston Haynes suggested government’s recent relief measures maybe the best approach to tackling the high cost of living. As he reported that the Barbados economy grew by 10.5% for the first six months of the year on Wednesday, Governor Haynes cautioned that increasing wages is not a good idea for the still recovering economy.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/REG290722BARBADOS.mp3 Barbados Central Bank Governor Cleviston Haynes

LINK ORIGINAL: Dominica Vibes News

Entornointeligente.com