29 julio, 2022
Mundo

Wage Increases not a good idea says Barbados Central Bank Governor

Barbados Central Bank Governor Cleviston Haynes suggested government’s recent relief measures maybe the best approach to tackling the high cost of living. As he reported that the Barbados economy grew by 10.5% for the first six months of the year on Wednesday, Governor Haynes cautioned that increasing wages is not a good idea for the still recovering economy.

