Volunteers search villages to rescue flood victims

Pakistani volunteers spread out in boats Wednesday across the inundated Sindh province to try and rescue those stranded in submerged towns and villages as the country struggles with record-breaking floods.

The unprecedented deluge, which began in mid-June, has triggered landslides and collapsed houses, killing 1,355 people and leaving over 600,000 homeless. At one point, an estimated third of Pakistan was submerged for weeks in floodwaters.

Set off by exceptionally heavy monsoon rains, the flooding has so far affected 3.3 million people, of which 177,265 have been evacuated from their homes, according to the National Disaster Management Authority.

The volunteers, from various charities, last month joined the massive operation led by the government and supported by the country’s powerful military, to save as many lives as possible amid the surging waters that have destroyed crops, roads, bridges and homes.

