VMBS joins the move out of Falmouth’s town centre

After 40 years at upper Market Street near the town centre, the Falmouth branch of the Victoria Mutual Building Society (VMBS) has joined a growing list of commercial businesses moving to the Trelawny parish capital’s new commercial hub, Champion Plaza on lower Market Street.

«During this month, we will be transferring some our services to Champion Plaza on Market Street,» Branch Manager Sean Taylor revealed. «While it is our building, our clientèle has grown significantly over recent years, and our current location no longer has the space that we require, so part of the operation is being moved.»

Taylor said that the new location will allow clients to conduct business in greater comfort while having access to all the services at upper Market Street.

«The [new] location will offer them more space, including for parking. Parking has become a nightmare in the heart of the town,» added Taylor.

