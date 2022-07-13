Visa doubt for Chad Wright, World Champs in jeopardy

Entornointeligente.com /

Eugene Oregon:

The Gleaner has been reliably informed that discus thrower Chad Wright’s participation in this year’s World Championships is in doubt as a result of visa issues.

According to a source close to the situation, Wright was not granted a US Visa during his interview. The source did not disclose why the visa was not approved.

The men’s discus qualification round is this Sunday and Wright now faces a race against time to get the necessary documentation to travel in time for the event.

