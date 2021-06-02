Virus Variants to Have Greek Alphabet Names, Ecuador Vaccinates, World Stats

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced changes to how it will label COVID-19 variants on Monday, saying the variants will be named using letters of the Greek alphabet instead of the place where they were first discovered.

The WHO declared that variants of interest and variants of concern will receive a designated Greek letter listed on its website .

Researchers will continue to use the scientific names for each variant, created by Pango and GISAID, because the names include helpful information on the strains.

Why the change: The naming system was developed after the WHO consulted experts from around the world following concerns that labeling the variants by their location of discovery is “stigmatizing” and “discriminatory.”

The international health organization predicts the new system “will be easier and more practical” for nonscientists to use.

“While they have their advantages, these scientific names can be difficult to say and recall, and are prone to misreporting,” the WHO said in a statement. “As a result, people often resort to calling variants by the places where they are detected, which is stigmatizing and discriminatory.”

“To avoid this and to simplify public communications, WHO encourages national authorities, media outlets and others to adopt these new labels,” the statement continued.

New names: The WHO identifies four “variants of concern,” including B.1.1.7, the variant first discovered in the United Kingdom, which will be called Alpha. The B.1.351 variant first found in South Africa was labeled as Beta, the P.1 variant first discovered in Brazil became Gamma and the B.1.617.2 variant first detected in India is now Delta. ================================================

WHO Okays Use of Chinaâs COVID Vaccine The World Health Organization has issued an emergency use listing for the COVID-19 vaccine made by Sinovac in adults aged 18 and over, the second such authorisation it has granted to a Chinese company.

In a statement Tuesday, the WHO said data submitted to its experts showed that two doses of the vaccine prevented people from getting symptoms of COVID-19 in about half of those who got the vaccine.

WHO said there were few older adults enrolled in the research, so it could not estimate how effective the vaccine was in people over age 60.

“Nevertheless, WHO is not recommending an upper age limit for the vaccine,” the agency said, adding that data collected from Sinovacâs use in other countries “suggest the vaccine is likely to have a protective effect in older persons.”

WHOâs authorisation means the vaccine can be bought by donors and other UN agencies for use in poorer countries, including in the WHO-backed initiative to distribute COVID-19 vaccines globally known as COVAX.

Last month, WHO gave the green light to the COVID-19 vaccine made by Sinopharm.

It has also licensed vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna Inc, and AstraZeneca.

The COVAX effort has been slowed considerably after its biggest supplier in India said it would not be able to provide any more vaccines until the end of the year.

To date, there is no confirmed deal for Sinovac doses with COVAX.

Ecuador Launches 100 Day Vaccination Plan Ecuador this week launched a plan to vaccinate 9 million people against the novel coronavirus in 100 days, part of recently installed President Guillermo Lassoâs plan to revive the economy by battling the pandemic.

Lasso recognized that the country needed to acquire further doses from overseas in order to reach that goal, and said the government was in talks with Russia over the purchase of some 18 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine.

“All of our logistical effort will be successful once we have vaccines,” Lasso said while presenting the plan. “It is urgent, and we depend on the provision of vaccines from abroad.”

Ecuador began its inoculation campaign in January, but former President Lenin Morenoâs administration advanced slowly due to logistical issues, allegations of nepotism in the allocation of shots, and frequent changes of top health officials.

Lasso, a conservative ex-banker who took office on May 24, said he had also asked the United Nations to speed up the delivery of vaccines under the COVAX initiative intended to supply shots to poor countries. The World Health Organization, part of the U.N. system, oversees the program.

The Health Ministry has said that Ecuador has received some 3.5 million doses so far of Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) , Sinovac (SVA.O) and AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L) vaccines.

The South American countryâs rollout will use more than 300 spaces that had been equipped to serve as election centers in the recent April vote. The government will deploy mobile vaccination brigades to hard-to-reach rural areas, including the communities of the Amazon region.

Ecuador, with a population of 17.5 million, has reported some 427,690 coronavirus cases and more than 20,620 deaths between confirmed and likely cases.

WORLD STATS Coronavirus Cases: 171,944,492 view by country Deaths: 3,576,062 Recovered: 154,455,111 # Country, Other Total Cases New Cases Total Deaths New Deaths Total Recovered Active Cases Serious, Critical Tot Cases/ 1M pop Deaths/ 1M pop Total Tests Tests/ 1M pop Population World 171,944,492 +27,811 3,576,062 +506 154,655,547 13,712,883 90,407 22,059 458.8 1 USA 34,136,738 610,436 27,940,918 5,585,384 5,953 102,580 1,834 480,948,786 1,445,242 332,780,837 2 India 28,307,832 +949 335,114 26,179,085 1,793,633 8,944 20,330 241 346,792,257 249,057 1,392,420,048 3 Brazil 16,625,572 465,312 15,068,146 1,092,114 8,318 77,710 2,175 49,548,110 231,595 213,943,170 4 France 5,677,172 109,662 5,353,638 213,872 2,825 86,799 1,677 85,454,984 1,306,532 65,405,960 5 Turkey 5,256,516 47,656 5,124,081 84,779 1,241 61,718 560 54,362,791 638,291 85,169,314 6 Russia 5,081,417 121,873 4,693,579 265,965 2,300 34,806 835 138,500,000 948,683 145,991,871 7 UK 4,490,438 127,782 4,291,487 71,169 120 65,830 1,873 184,054,007 2,698,234 68,212,761 8 Italy 4,220,304 126,221 3,868,332 225,751 989 69,895 2,090 66,394,073 1,099,600 60,380,223 9 Argentina 3,817,139 78,733 3,381,337 357,069 7,417 83,754 1,728 14,067,367 308,662 45,575,361 10 Germany 3,692,908 89,316 3,509,600 93,992 2,289 43,948 1,063 60,408,571 718,897 84,029,548 11 Spain 3,682,778 79,983 3,455,123 147,672 1,285 78,740 1,710 49,708,830 1,062,804 46,771,392 12 Colombia 3,432,422 89,297 3,193,406 149,719 6,582 66,806 1,738 17,099,753 332,816 51,379,064 13 Iran 2,923,823 80,327 2,477,596 365,900 4,064 34,408 945 19,936,548 234,614 84,975,865 14 Poland 2,872,868 73,856 2,640,672 158,340 660 75,985 1,953 15,959,992 422,126 37,808,568 15 Mexico 2,420,659 +6,917 223,568 1,930,608 266,483 4,798 18,596 1,717 7,060,910 54,243 130,172,111 16 Ukraine 2,206,836 +2,205 50,857 +158 2,062,572 93,407 177 50,741 1,169 10,207,245 234,691 43,492,344 17 Peru 1,961,087 69,342 1,720,665 171,080 2,652 58,730 2,077 12,911,851 386,679 33,391,639 18 Indonesia 1,826,527 50,723 1,674,479 101,325 6,614 184 16,825,291 60,924 276,169,794 19 South Africa 1,669,231 56,601 1,563,719 48,911 546 27,824 943 11,667,916 194,490 59,992,399 20 Czechia 1,662,256 +475 30,126 +2 1,622,432 9,698 80 154,957 2,808 24,925,945 2,323,621 10,727,201 21 Netherlands 1,651,780 17,632 1,489,983 144,165 447 96,204 1,027 14,036,639 817,527 17,169,639 22 Chile 1,389,357 29,344 1,315,860 44,153 3,193 72,113 1,523 14,868,570 771,735 19,266,415 23 Canada 1,383,215 25,566 1,326,485 31,164 1,122 36,357 672 34,790,069 914,444 38,045,067 24 Philippines 1,235,467 21,012 1,161,252 53,203 1,704 11,139 189 13,451,198 121,276 110,914,345 25 Iraq 1,205,522 16,405 1,120,799 68,318 417 29,371 400 10,483,971 255,425 41,045,173 26 Romania 1,077,978 30,353 1,040,527 7,098 410 56,380 1,588 9,087,915 475,315 19,119,757 27 Sweden 1,068,473 14,413 970,963 83,097 198 105,196 1,419 10,016,375 986,160 10,156,951 28 Belgium 1,063,499 +1,498 24,968 +13 968,479 70,052 439 91,398 2,146 14,012,693 1,204,269 11,635,850 29 Pakistan 924,667 +1,843 20,930 +80 848,685 55,052 3,767 4,113 93 13,316,397 59,235 224,805,602 30 Portugal 849,538 17,025 809,813 22,700 50 83,539 1,674 11,815,476 1,161,864 10,169,411 31 Israel 839,511 6,413 832,742 356 46 90,018 688 14,739,061 1,580,427 9,326,000 32 Hungary 804,987 +275 29,774 +13 705,378 69,835 90 83,524 3,089 5,862,778 608,309 9,637,831 33 Bangladesh 802,305 12,660 742,151 47,494 1,138 4,828 76 5,965,763 35,897 166,190,773 34 Japan 746,713 13,048 680,621 53,044 1,323 5,921 103 14,453,145 114,597 126,120,950 35 Jordan 737,284 9,472 716,960 10,852 637 71,610 920 7,314,157 710,400 10,295,822 36 Serbia 712,702 6,872 697,533 8,297 41 81,872 789 4,164,197 478,366 8,705,048 37 Switzerland 695,496 10,826 649,199 35,471 126 79,827 1,243 7,713,814 885,365 8,712,582 38 Austria 645,152 10,615 629,713 4,824 147 71,260 1,172 42,122,549 4,652,637 9,053,478 39 Malaysia 579,462 2,867 496,121 80,474 872 17,696 88 12,167,009 371,567 32,745,136 40 UAE 572,804 1,684 552,479 18,641 57,282 168 50,554,671 5,055,629 9,999,680 41 Nepal 566,587 7,454 454,344 104,789 19,132 252 3,074,571 103,817 29,615,159 42 Lebanon 540,630 7,735 520,473 12,422 150 79,535 1,138 4,413,485 649,293 6,797,370 43 Morocco 519,610 9,154 507,528 2,928 113 13,927 245 6,507,998 174,427 37,310,668 44 Saudi Arabia 451,687 7,377 434,439 9,871 1,443 12,792 209 19,307,011 546,799 35,309,144 45 Ecuador 427,690 20,620 375,151 31,919 512 23,910 1,153 1,426,639 79,755 17,887,815 46 Bulgaria 418,813 17,726 383,765 17,322 322 60,694 2,569 2,851,207 413,196 6,900,367 47 Greece 404,163 12,122 373,349 18,692 482 38,951 1,168 9,582,209 923,472 10,376,286 48 Belarus 395,075 2,861 386,088 6,126 41,822 303 6,343,500 671,521 9,446,471 49 Slovakia 389,866 12,353 375,539 1,974 83 71,377 2,262 2,838,146 519,610 5,462,068 50 Kazakhstan 388,991 +1,319 3,974 359,443 25,574 221 20,493 209 11,575,012 609,786 18,982,103 51 Panama 378,828 6,377 366,039 6,412 105 86,553 1,457 2,666,676 609,274 4,376,810 52 Bolivia 374,718 +3,439 14,639 +115 297,580 62,499 200 31,706 1,239 1,496,678 126,638 11,818,563 53 Paraguay 358,244 9,293 294,994 53,957 607 49,669 1,288 1,307,855 181,328 7,212,654 54 Croatia 356,397 8,034 346,520 1,843 82 87,309 1,968 2,020,494 494,976 4,082,005 55 Tunisia 346,986 12,720 305,055 29,211 424 29,081 1,066 1,483,124 124,300 11,931,764 56 Georgia 346,150 +954 4,834 +30 329,516 11,800 86,926 1,214 5,039,119 1,265,431 3,982,138 57 Azerbaijan 334,132 4,921 325,040 4,171 32,685 481 3,523,638 344,683 10,222,826 58 Costa Rica 321,279 4,074 244,582 72,623 531 62,546 793 1,193,313 232,311 5,136,694 59 Kuwait 310,501 1,775 294,972 13,754 143 71,738 410 2,618,701 605,021 4,328,279 60 Palestine 308,732 3,503 300,919 4,310 25 59,264 672 1,827,689 350,839 5,209,475 61 Uruguay 298,006 4,342 257,030 36,634 537 85,517 1,246 2,287,354 656,387 3,484,766 62 Dominican Republic 294,021 3,634 241,806 48,581 410 26,857 332 1,556,971 142,222 10,947,451 63 Denmark 282,135 2,516 266,626 12,993 22 48,553 433 56,243,424 9,678,952 5,810,900 64 Lithuania 275,198 +415 4,283 +4 256,887 14,028 125 102,406 1,594 3,408,169 1,268,238 2,687,326 65 Ethiopia 271,790 4,171 239,475 28,144 399 2,312 35 2,728,559 23,210 117,557,128 66 Egypt 263,606 15,136 192,823 55,647 90 2,532 145 2,869,589 27,567 104,095,699 67 Ireland 262,319 4,941 244,897 12,481 34 52,587 991 4,729,538 948,138 4,988,240 68 Guatemala 255,833 8,183 234,775 12,875 5 14,043 449 1,426,286 78,290 18,218,022 69 Moldova 255,241 6,114 247,609 1,518 83 63,408 1,519 1,114,040 276,756 4,025,356 70 Slovenia 254,045 4,376 245,545 4,124 68 122,184 2,105 1,282,334 616,744 2,079,200 71 Bahrain 242,790 1,009 213,827 27,954 326 138,321 575 4,658,664 2,654,112 1,755,263 72 Honduras 238,820 +593 6,379 +26 85,279 147,162 509 23,767 635 723,991 72,050 10,048,494 73 Venezuela 235,567 2,661 216,746 16,160 306 8,306 94 3,359,014 118,434 28,361,964 74 Armenia 222,870 +92 4,446 +1 213,578 4,846 75,083 1,498 1,090,156 367,263 2,968,322 75 Oman 218,271 2,356 200,421 15,494 257 41,775 451 1,550,000 296,657 5,224,885 76 Qatar 217,688 560 213,632 3,496 125 77,530 199 2,028,209 722,347 2,807,805 77 Bosnia and Herzegovina 204,093 9,270 175,456 19,367 62,566 2,842 980,528 300,585 3,262,067 78 Sri Lanka 189,241 1,527 153,371 34,343 8,804 71 3,474,076 161,618 21,495,539 79 Libya 186,072 3,127 172,117 10,828 26,747 449 1,030,530 148,135 6,956,699 80 Kenya 171,084 3,188 117,023 50,873 121 3,119 58 1,815,766 33,104 54,851,009 81 Nigeria 166,534 2,099 159,935 4,500 11 790 10 2,133,061 10,119 210,792,820 82 Thailand 165,462 +3,440 1,107 +38 114,578 49,777 1,169 2,365 16 8,124,896 116,135 69,960,577 83 North Macedonia 155,304 5,423 148,798 1,083 25 74,547 2,603 799,265 383,654 2,083,296 84 Myanmar 143,751 3,217 132,360 8,174 2,626 59 2,623,429 47,922 54,743,882 85 Cuba 143,323 965 136,339 6,019 145 12,661 85 4,349,338 384,208 11,320,272 86 S. Korea 141,476 +677 1,965 +2 132,068 7,443 151 2,757 38 9,834,350 191,667 51,309,660 87 Latvia 133,518 2,379 125,856 5,283 58 71,514 1,274 2,673,367 1,431,894 1,867,015 88 Albania 132,337 2,451 129,473 413 18 46,032 853 724,378 251,965 2,874,913 89 Estonia 129,804 +130 1,259 +1 123,589 4,956 17 97,792 949 1,433,015 1,079,604 1,327,353 90 Algeria 129,218 3,480 90,057 35,681 28 2,899 78 230,861 5,179 44,573,806 91 Norway 125,576 783 88,952 35,841 15 22,999 143 5,635,246 1,032,086 5,460,055 92 Kyrgyzstan 105,469 +358 1,821 +6 99,175 4,473 86 15,926 275 1,140,501 172,216 6,622,493 93 Uzbekistan 100,726 +231 691 +1 96,569 3,466 23 2,970 20 1,377,915 40,632 33,912,451 94 Montenegro 99,652 1,585 97,282 785 60 158,646 2,523 414,818 660,392 628,139 95 Zambia 95,821 1,282 92,039 2,500 122 5,083 68 1,565,154 83,022 18,852,363 96 Ghana 94,011 785 92,057 1,169 6 2,969 25 1,170,855 36,977 31,664,432 97 Finland 92,642 956 46,000 45,686 17 16,696 172 5,030,722 906,663 5,548,614 98 China 91,146 +24 4,636 86,164 346 6 63 3 160,000,000 111,163 1,439,323,776 99 Cameroon 78,929 1,275 73,974 3,680 122 2,907 47 1,644,460 60,575 27,147,658 100 Afghanistan 74,026 3,007 57,741 13,278 1,124 1,863 76 476,558 11,996 39,727,412 101 El Salvador 73,702 2,255 +3 68,803 2,644 27 11,311 346 993,302 152,436 6,516,194 102 Cyprus 72,515 360 69,738 2,417 27 59,663 296 6,722,557 5,531,111 1,215,408 103 Mozambique 70,850 836 69,547 467 14 2,210 26 554,737 17,307 32,052,101 104 Luxembourg 69,983 817 68,261 905 12 110,161 1,286 2,904,781 4,572,449 635,279 105 Maldives 65,164 169 40,951 24,044 90 118,645 308 876,879 1,596,546 549,235 106 Singapore 62,069 33 61,481 555 2 10,534 6 11,947,790 2,027,637 5,892,470 107 Mongolia 60,372 +1,143 286 +3 51,448 8,638 99 18,149 86 2,955,253 888,395 3,326,508 108 Namibia 55,812 854 50,948 4,010 42 21,608 331 436,958 169,173 2,582,906 109 Botswana 54,973 849 51,259 2,865 1 22,954 354 1,162,291 485,312 2,394,937 110 Jamaica 48,594 949 25,485 22,160 10 16,345 319 381,283 128,248 2,973,012 111 Uganda 47,761 362 46,150 1,249 24 1,015 8 1,113,368 23,662 47,053,656 112 Ivory Coast 47,319 306 46,758 255 1,754 11 645,222 23,921 26,973,186 113 Senegal 41,433 1,140 40,095 198 5 2,417 66 520,392 30,351 17,145,580 114 Madagascar 41,366 841 40,485 40 142 1,460 30 202,855 7,158 28,339,167 115 Zimbabwe 38,998 1,599 36,624 775 1 2,589 106 475,930 31,601 15,060,632 116 Sudan 35,656 2,662 29,364 3,630 796 59 232,965 5,202 44,782,144 117 Angola 34,752 772 28,190 5,790 15 1,028 23 578,406 17,115 33,795,434 118 Malawi 34,346 1,156 32,621 569 8 1,754 59 246,909 12,610 19,580,003 119 DRC 31,651 782 27,665 3,204 344 8 160,485 1,744 92,036,608 120 Cambodia 31,460 +750 230 +10 24,042 7,188 1,858 14 1,167,628 68,966 16,930,445 121 Malta 30,543 419 30,054 70 69,005 947 928,790 2,098,387 442,621 122 Cabo Verde 30,523 264 28,804 1,455 23 54,359 470 160,181 285,268 561,511 123 Australia 30,126 +8 910 29,089 127 1 1,169 35 18,515,725 718,486 25,770,487 124 Rwanda 27,023 357 25,850 816 6 2,040 27 1,450,013 109,479 13,244,634 125 Réunion 24,901 189 22,796 1,916 35 27,632 210 102,720 113,986 901,163 126 Syria 24,529 1,774 21,609 1,146 1,371 99 103,566 5,790 17,887,913 127 Gabon 24,429 152 22,118 2,159 20 10,745 67 809,892 356,218 2,273,584 128 Trinidad and Tobago 24,314 507 14,249 9,558 22 17,322 361 182,618 130,103 1,403,643 129 French Guiana 24,212 119 9,995 14,098 30 79,194 389 257,448 842,076 305,730 130 Guinea 23,194 162 21,193 1,839 24 1,724 12 453,222 33,679 13,456,974 131 Mayotte 20,176 171 2,964 17,041 6 72,364 613 176,919 634,548 278,811 132 Mauritania 19,598 463 18,582 553 14 4,116 97 269,955 56,702 4,760,913 133 French Polynesia 18,875 142 18,711 22 1 66,839 503 26,355 93,326 282,396 134 Eswatini 18,601 673 17,876 52 8 15,883 575 210,163 179,449 1,171,155 135 Guyana 17,114 391 14,879 1,844 21 21,662 495 155,228 196,484 790,030 136 Guadeloupe 16,530 221 2,250 14,059 29 41,306 552 201,479 503,462 400,187 137 Papua New Guinea 15,910 162 15,067 681 1,748 18 114,671 12,599 9,101,676 138 Suriname 15,128 313 11,877 2,938 33 25,578 529 63,186 106,834 591,443 139 Haiti 14,931 321 12,552 2,058 1,295 28 71,047 6,162 11,529,639 140 Somalia 14,667 769 6,764 7,134 900 47 132,495 8,130 16,296,640 141 Mali 14,271 517 9,737 4,017 687 25 296,760 14,280 20,781,353 142 Andorra 13,729 127 13,479 123 12 177,428 1,641 193,595 2,501,939 77,378 143 Togo 13,481 125 12,950 406 1,594 15 335,900 39,726 8,455,517 144 Burkina Faso 13,435 167 13,256 12 627 8 189,021 8,823 21,424,848 145 Tajikistan 13,308 90 13,218 0 1,367 9 9,732,899 146 Belize 12,819 325 12,417 77 2 31,713 804 134,232 332,080 404,216 147 Curaçao 12,273 122 12,128 23 9 74,514 741 109,748 666,319 164,708 148 Martinique 12,040 95 98 11,847 8 32,107 253 182,468 486,584 374,998 149 Hong Kong 11,849 210 11,572 67 1 1,569 28 16,710,131 2,212,481 7,552,667 150 Bahamas 11,796 230 10,730 836 4 29,737 580 97,272 245,213 396,683 151 Congo 11,658 153 10,591 914 2,066 27 148,855 26,384 5,641,795 152 Seychelles 11,621 42 10,499 1,080 117,497 425 21,504 217,421 98,905 153 Djibouti 11,537 154 11,375 8 11,524 154 159,094 158,915 1,001,129 154 Aruba 10,993 107 10,839 47 14 102,565 998 166,025 1,549,015 107,181 155 Lesotho 10,831 326 6,434 4,071 5,019 151 93,381 43,276 2,157,798 156 South Sudan 10,688 115 10,514 59 945 10 164,472 14,537 11,313,751 157 Taiwan 8,842 137 1,133 7,572 371 6 830,495 34,812 23,856,309 158 Equatorial Guinea 8,572 118 8,189 265 7 5,933 82 123,169 85,247 1,444,852 159 Benin 8,058 101 7,893 64 5 649 8 604,310 48,687 12,412,266 160 Vietnam 7,625 +53 48 3,043 4,534 78 0.5 4,941,514 50,352 98,140,224 161 Nicaragua 7,481 187 4,225 3,069 1,117 28 6,696,633 162 Timor-Leste 7,161 16 4,515 2,630 5,339 12 92,122 68,678 1,341,359 163 CAR 7,091 98 6,859 134 2 1,445 20 54,814 11,172 4,906,432 164 Yemen 6,751 1,322 3,472 1,957 23 222 43 67,517 2,219 30,424,781 165 Iceland 6,590 30 6,520 40 2 19,198 87 670,079 1,952,035 343,272 166 Gambia 5,993 179 5,780 34 3 2,418 72 76,379 30,817 2,478,434 167 Niger 5,410 192 5,083 135 2 216 8 107,652 4,306 25,001,643 168 San Marino 5,090 90 4,998 2 4 149,723 2,647 66,145 1,945,670 33,996 169 Saint Lucia 5,072 79 4,826 167 1 27,506 428 46,453 251,920 184,396 170 Chad 4,934 173 4,747 14 293 10 120,705 7,162 16,854,580 171 Burundi 4,803 6 773 4,024 393 0.5 309,390 25,333 12,212,784 172 Gibraltar 4,296 94 4,193 9 127,546 2,791 255,526 7,586,426 33,682 173 Sierra Leone 4,148 79 3,138 931 511 10 153,257 18,863 8,124,941 174 Eritrea 4,117 14 3,855 248 1,146 4 23,693 6,597 3,591,282 175 Channel Islands 4,066 86 3,956 24 23,191 491 454,413 2,591,758 175,330 176 Barbados 4,017 47 3,922 48 13,963 163 170,146 591,405 287,698 177 Comoros 3,881 146 3,719 16 4,378 165 886,491 178 Guinea-Bissau 3,770 68 3,520 182 9 1,875 34 68,445 34,046 2,010,380 179 Liechtenstein 3,012 58 2,934 20 3 78,790 1,517 45,301 1,185,021 38,228 180 New Zealand 2,679 +6 26 2,635 18 536 5 2,149,014 429,622 5,002,100 181 Monaco 2,506 33 2,467 6 2 63,448 836 51,953 1,315,366 39,497 182 Bermuda 2,494 33 2,441 20 7 40,182 532 274,684 4,425,605 62,067 183 Sint Maarten 2,433 28 2,334 71 2 56,162 646 28,642 661,157 43,321 184 Turks and Caicos 2,417 17 2,381 19 2 61,664 434 86,909 2,217,293 39,196 185 Sao Tome and Principe 2,345 41 2,291 13 10,522 184 13,834 62,071 222,873 186 Liberia 2,210 86 2,043 81 2 428 17 107,268 20,764 5,165,992 187 St. Vincent Grenadines 2,044 12 1,832 200 2 18,371 108 49,542 445,269 111,263 188 Laos 1,934 +5 3 1,599 332 262 0.4 250,496 33,979 7,372,034 189 Saint Martin 1,915 12 1,399 504 7 48,767 306 27,588 702,557 39,268 190 Bhutan 1,632 1 1,308 323 2,094 1 798,573 1,024,626 779,380 191 Caribbean Netherlands 1,614 17 1,580 17 61,030 643 8,550 323,300 26,446 192 Isle of Man 1,594 29 1,562 3 1 18,655 339 44,761 523,857 85,445 193 Mauritius 1,407 +8 18 1,195 194 1,105 14 358,675 281,600 1,273,704 194 Antigua and Barbuda 1,260 42 1,213 5 12,770 426 16,700 169,249 98,671 195 St. Barth 1,005 1 462 542 101,464 101 26,385 2,663,806 9,905 196 Faeroe Islands 721 1 675 45 14,704 20 278,939 5,688,801 49,033 197 Diamond Princess 712 13 699 0 198 Cayman Islands 584 2 571 11 8,791 30 98,173 1,477,886 66,428 199 Tanzania 509 21 183 305 7 8 0.3 61,281,905 200 Fiji 464 4 167 293 2 514 4 108,738 120,499 902,394 201 Wallis and Futuna 445 7 438 0 40,242 633 19,209 1,737,113 11,058 202 British Virgin Islands 248 1 209 38 8,154 33 39,777 1,307,809 30,415 203 Brunei 244 3 231 10 553 7 129,279 292,942 441,313 204 Dominica 188 186 2 2,606 16,885 234,026 72,150 205 Grenada 161 1 160 0 1,425 9 28,684 253,838 113,001 206 New Caledonia 128 58 70 444 33,057 114,777 288,010 207 Anguilla 109 109 0 7,206 22,201 1,467,738 15,126 208 Saint Kitts and Nevis 73 +4 48 25 1,363 16,377 305,861 53,544 209 Falkland Islands 63 63 0 17,637 7,258 2,031,915 3,572 210 Macao 51 49 2 78 4,483 6,819 657,426 211 Greenland 40 33 7 703 25,174 442,737 56,860 212 Vatican City 27 27 0 33,624 803 213 Saint Pierre Miquelon 25 25 0 4,334 5,736 994,452 5,768 214 Montserrat 20 1 19 0 4,004 200 1,408 281,882 4,995 215 Solomon Islands 20 20 0 28 4,500 6,408 702,226 216 Western Sahara 10 1 8 1 16 2 610,716 217 MS Zaandam 9 2 7 0 218 Vanuatu 4 1 3 0 13 3 23,000 73,322 313,685 219 Marshall Islands 4 4 0 67 59,556 220 Samoa 3 3 0 15 199,622 221 Saint Helena 2 2 0 328 6,094 222 Micronesia 1 1 0 9 116,126 Total: 171,944,492 +27,811 3,576,062 +506 154,655,547 13,712,883 90,407 22,058.9 458.8 Highlighted in green = all cases have recovered from the infection Highlighted in grey = all cases have had an outcome (there are no active cases) [ back to top ↑ ]

Latest News June 2 (GMT) Updates

130 new cases and 1 new death in Estonia [ source ] 8 new cases in Mauritius [ source ] 415 new cases and 4 new deaths in Lithuania [ source ] 275 new cases and 13 new deaths in Hungary [ source ] 475 new cases and 2 new deaths in Czechia [ source ] 92 new cases and 1 new death in Armenia [ source ] 954 new cases and 30 new deaths in Georgia [ source ] 5 new cases in Laos [ source ] 3 new deaths in El Salvador [ source ] 2,205 new cases and 158 new deaths in Ukraine [ source ] 231 new cases and 1 new death in Uzbekistan [ source ] 358 new cases and 6 new deaths in Kyrgyzstan [ source ] 750 new cases and 10 new deaths in Cambodia [ source ] [ source ] 949 new cases in India [ source ] [ source ] 1,843 new cases and 80 new deaths in Pakistan [ source ] 1,143 new cases and 3 new deaths in Mongolia [ source ] 1,498 new cases and 13 new deaths in Belgium [ source ] 1,319 new cases in Kazakhstan [ source ] 593 new cases and 26 new deaths in Honduras [ source ] 3,439 new cases and 115 new deaths in Bolivia [ source ] 6 new cases in New Zealand [ source ] 4 new cases in Saint Kitts and Nevis [ source ] 53 new cases in Vietnam [ source ] 3,440 new cases and 38 new deaths in Thailand [ source ] 6,917 new cases in Mexico [ source ] 677 new cases and 2 new deaths in South Korea [ source ]LINK ORIGINAL: The st Kitts Nevis Observer

