VINLEC assists 3 more students with secondary education

Three new scholarship recipients have been welcomed to St. Vincent Electricity Services Ltd’s Education Awards Scheme.

The awardees — Kaela Bobb, Mesah Salandy, and Alina Gilbert — were presented with their awards last week, during the scholarship awards ceremony.

Vaughn Lewis, acting chief executive officer of VINLEC, congratulated the awardees and offered words of advice as they embarked on their new academic journeys.

«I am not a pastor but I believe that God created us for a specific purpose. We must find that purpose and contribute to the world,» he said.

The executive noted that VINLEC is a diverse company with more than 300 employees, which lends itself well to assisting recipients with carving out their respective career paths.

He further advised recipients to strive to be well-rounded individuals and to listen to the guidance of their parents.

«The academic part of your life is important but there is more to life than academics. Participate in other activities; in school, in church,» Lewis said.

Meanwhile, Noel Jackson, general secretary of the National Workers Movement also delivered remarks at the award ceremony and urged the 2022 recipients to fully utilise the opportunity provided.

«This opportunity that has been provided to you; you must grab it with both hands so that at the end of the five years of secondary school you will come out with a handful of subjects… do your bachelor’s [degrees], because that is the world. You must not restrict your vision … you must see yourself as a citizen of the world,» Jackson said.

He urged parents not to dismiss their children, but to listen to them keenly and provide the parental guidance and protection that is necessary.

VINLEC’s Education Award Scheme has assisted employees in the educational development of their children for the past 38 years. Annually, a maximum of five students receive assistance for their secondary school education, and two students receive assistance for tertiary education.

