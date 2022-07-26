Vincy takes part in US Youth Ambassadors Program

Entornointeligente.com /

Vincentian Rianka Chance is among the U.S. Youth Ambassadors cohort for 2022, announced by the U.S. Embassy in Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean.

The other participants — Ajante Fraser, from Antigua and Barbuda, Ethan Goodridge, from Barbados, Abby Williams, from Dominica, Berniah Forrester, from Grenada, and Sade Gustave from St. Lucia — will join adult mentor, Nadina Williams, from Grenada, on the two-week programme in the United States from July 26 to Aug. 5.

During their programme, they will visit the U.S. capital, Washington, D.C., where they will join hundreds of other participants from the Caribbean and Latin America.

From left: Barbadian Ethan Goodridge, St. Lucian Sade Gustave, Rianka Chance from St. Vincent and the Grenadines, adult mentor Nadina Williams from Grenada, Dominican Abby Williams, Grenadian Berniah Forrester and Ajante Fraser from Antigua and Barbuda. They will later move on in smaller groups for an experience in other U.S. cities, where they will participate in workshops on leadership and entrepreneurship, observe social impact projects, meet with U.S. government representatives, visit schools in the region, and give presentations about their countries.

The U.S. Youth Ambassadors Program is a U.S. State Department-funded leadership exchange that brings together high school students and adult mentors from countries across the Americas to promote mutual understanding, increase leadership skills, and prepare youth to make a difference in their communities.

