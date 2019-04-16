Vincy in US gov’t-sponsored programme to combat transnational crime

Entornointeligente.com / Vincentian Carla James is currently in the United States participating on the U.S. Department of State’s International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP).

She is taking part in a multi-regional project “Towards a More Safe and Secure World – Cooperative Efforts in Combating Transnational Crime” from April 13 to May 4.

James is the executive director of the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

She was a magistrate for two years in the Kingstown’s Magistrate Court and Director of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU).

In her capacity as director of the FIU, James consistently tackled the challenge of money laundering, leading the Civil Asset Recovery Division in a way that brought results, a press release said.

During the programme, she and other participants will explore the role of law enforcement to detect, investigate, and prosecute various transnational crimes.

She will also observe ways in which American policy makers and law enforcement agencies can collaborate with international partners to counter transnational threats; and explore initiatives that seek to identify and address root causes of crime, such as poverty and lack of educational opportunities.

IVLP is the Department of State’s premier professional exchange programme.

The programme brings together emerging leaders in their respective professions to learn how U.S. experts in their profession operate, and to share best practices with the other programmw fellows who hail from the same region and across the globe.

