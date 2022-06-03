Vincentian-NY family loses three members

Entornointeligente.com /

Losing a family member, regardless of age, could be quite heart-wrenching much less losing three in quick succession, within a month. That’s the ill-fate of a close-knit Vincentian family in New York. Brooklyn resident and Kingstown native Adonna Lewis Dudley told THE VINCENTIAN over the weekend that she lost her father, John Ethelbert Lewis, husband of Gloria Lewis her mother, a former national netball star, on April 23. Mr. Lewis, originally from Mesopotamia, was 90. Adonna also said that her uncle, Randolph ‘Rudy’ Browne, her mother’s elder brother, died on May 9. He was 89. Then, on May 20, her aunt, June Lewis, also known as Norma Glenn, her mother’s youngest sister, died, at age 83. «Aunt June – that emptiness can never be filled,» Adonna said. «She was very open and kind-natured, not judgmental. «Uncle Rudy and Dad: two greats, who lived life to the fullest,» she added. «They did what they wanted, sowed many seeds, and you would hate and love them at the same time. «The death of three family members in quick succession is a lot to endure, as we are faced with caring for the remaining siblings, who are our senior saints, and are experiencing such deep grief,» Adonna continued. «We are a very close-knit family who, throughout the (height of the) pandemic, did not lose anyone.» She disclosed that her dad and uncle were, «for years, living and dealing with cancer,» adding, «…. and to lose Aunt June so sudden just leaves us even more broken.» John Ethelbert Lewis John Ethelbert Lewis was born on Jan. 12, 1932. Adonna said he attended the then St. Vincent and the Grenadines Boys Grammar School, and represented the school and country in athletics and football (soccer). He was also a doctor. According to Adonna, he «started and managed a netball team, where he met his wife, Gloria.» His life’s endeavours included a senior road overseer and supervisor with the government, as well as a sailor, a surveyor and an architect. «As an architect, he could not resist building things, and was the first to notice and let you know if something was of poor workmanship,» Adonna said. «He was constantly making changes, repairing or building something, making use of ideas and implementing them.» Randolph ‘Rudy’ Browne Randolph ‘Rudy’ Browne was born in Rose Place, Kingstown, on Jul. 20, 1932, to Elise Glenn-Matthews and Theodore Browne, also of Rose Place. He was also a national football (soccer) player. Browne worked as an electrician, and fire brigade and auxiliary police officer in St. Vincent and the Grenadines before migrating to the US in 1961, Adonna said. In the US, he explored many job opportunities in the Taxi Business and Shipping Industry, his obituary stated, adding that for many years he worked for the New York City Housing Authority in maintenance management, where he eventually retired. «He had a big heart, with charming qualities, and made everyone around him feel special,» the obituary continued. «He was willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.» June Lewis June Lewis – also a Rose Place native, was born on Sept. 22, 1938. Her funeral service takes place today, Friday, Jun. 3, at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in the Flatbush section of Brooklyn.

